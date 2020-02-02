Tottenham vs Man City Live Stream: How to watch this afternoon’s big match

Aatif Sulleyman |

Jose Mourinho takes on Pep Guardiola as Tottenham manager for the first time today, and we’re hoping for something like a repeat of that Champions League game last season. Failing that, a feisty battle would suffice. Our guide explains all you need to know to watch Tottenham vs Man City this afternoon, wherever in the world you are. 

Tottenham vs Man City kick-off time

The game kicks off at 4:30pm GMT. That’s 11:30am Eastern Time and 8:30am Pacific Time.

How to watch or live stream Tottenham vs Man City from the UK

  • Sky has the broadcasting rights for the game. This fixture will be available on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.
  • Sky customers can also tune in on the Sky Go app. Simply sign in with your Sky ID.
  • If you’re not a Sky TV customer you can still catch the action. Sign up for a Now TV Sky Sports day pass.
How to watch Tottenham vs Man City wherever you are

If you aren’t sure if you can access Sky Go or Sky Sports in your country, then the best way to get around your issues might be a VPN. That’s because access to normal coverage might be geo-blocked – that is, you are prevented from watching outside your home country, usually due to rights reasons.

VPNs encrypt and anonymise your data and enable you to appear as if you are watching from your home country, so they are useful for much more than entertainment.

We’ve tested 18 of the most reliable VPNs – see our guide to the best VPNs to help you out. Or you can find out more about the top 4 in our comparison table below.

We’ve found three good VPN deals which should get you started, which we’ve featured below. In our testing these have usually provided good value VPN access for a wide range of services. Or scroll down for our pick of the top 4 in our VPN tests.

Compare our top 4 recommended VPNs

ExpressVPN Private Internet Access (PIA) Windscribe Cyberghost
Score 4/5 4.4/5 4/5 4/5
Verdict Read our review Read our review Read our review Read our review
Price From £6.68/month From £2.74/month From $3.70 (£2.80)/month From £2.10/month
(1 year) (6 months) (1 year) (1 year)
Best for Privacy & international streaming Security Streaming and price Easy to use, international coverage
Simultaneous devices 5 10 Unlimited 7
Compatibility Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS, Chrome, Kindle Fire, Fire TV Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS, Blackberry, Fire TV, Nvidia Shield, Chrome, Firefox, Opera Windows, Mac, Android, iOS
Trial version? Yes Yes Yes Yes
Disclaimer We recommend VPNs for legal uses only. Streaming services should only be used within the terms of and conditions of the services. We do not approve illegal or unethical uses of VPN services, including piracy.
More info? Read all our Best VPN recommendations
