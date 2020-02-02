Jose Mourinho takes on Pep Guardiola as Tottenham manager for the first time today, and we’re hoping for something like a repeat of that Champions League game last season. Failing that, a feisty battle would suffice. Our guide explains all you need to know to watch Tottenham vs Man City this afternoon, wherever in the world you are.

Tottenham vs Man City kick-off time

The game kicks off at 4:30pm GMT. That’s 11:30am Eastern Time and 8:30am Pacific Time.

How to watch or live stream Tottenham vs Man City from the UK

Sky has the broadcasting rights for the game. This fixture will be available on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

Sky customers can also tune in on the Sky Go app. Simply sign in with your Sky ID.

If you’re not a Sky TV customer you can still catch the action. Sign up for a Now TV Sky Sports day pass.

How to watch Tottenham vs Man City wherever you are

If you aren’t sure if you can access Sky Go or Sky Sports in your country, then the best way to get around your issues might be a VPN. That’s because access to normal coverage might be geo-blocked – that is, you are prevented from watching outside your home country, usually due to rights reasons.

VPNs encrypt and anonymise your data and enable you to appear as if you are watching from your home country, so they are useful for much more than entertainment.

