Tottenham vs Man City Live Stream: Watch the Champions League online this Tuesday

Tottenham and Man City meet at the freshly unwrapped Tottenham Hotspur Stadium tonight, for the first leg of their Champions League quarter final tie. Our guide reveals all you need to know to watch Tottenham vs Man City online, including full live stream details and the kick-off time.

This is the first of three Tottenham vs Man City clashes that are set to take place over the next 11 days. The last time the two sides met was at the end of October. Much like they did against Brighton last weekend, Pep Guardiola’s men got their noses in front early on, and killed the game off.

Unlike this evening’s game, that October clash was held on a heavily NFL-scarred Wembley pitch. Tonight’s match will be the first ever Champions League game to take place at Tottenham’s new ground, and the Lilywhites will be hoping for a big boost from their fans, particularly those in the imposing single-tier South Stand.

On paper, the Sky Blues are the overwhelming favourites. However, Spurs have a decent record against Man City, and Mauricio Pochettino’s men were outstanding against European heavyweights Borussia Dortmund in the last round.

Whoever you’ll be supporting, tonight’s game will hopefully be a cracker. And watching the big game couldn’t be easier – as long as you’ve got the right TV package.

BT Sport have exclusive rights to this encounter, meaning the match will be shown on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting at 7pm BST and the game kicking off at 8pm. You can also tune in in 4K through BT Sport 4K UHD.

If you do subscribe to BT Sport, you’ll also be able to live stream the clash, either via the BT Sport website or the BT Sport app. Here are the quick-links you need to get started:

BT Sport | Web

BT Sport | iOS

BT Sport | Android

Failing that, we fear you’re out of luck. UEFA won a recent injunction against illegal online football streams, meaning that UK ISPs will be required to crack down on pirate Champions League and Europa League feeds. We wouldn’t recommend going down this route anyway, as not only does it fall foul of the law, but it can open you up to all kinds of malware and other digital nasties.

If you haven’t yet signed up for BT Sport, it’s surprisingly affordable – and you can find out how to do so here. Note that it can take a few hours for channels and streaming access to activate after signing up, so act fast to avoid disappointment.

