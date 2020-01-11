Tottenham vs Liverpool − Where and when to watch Saturday’s biggest fixture

Tottenham Hotspur host league leaders, Liverpool, in this weekend’s most compelling Premier League fixture. Our guide tells you how to watch Tottenham vs Liverpool on any device, wherever you are.

Liverpool are heavy favourites to take all three points. Spurs have been hit hard by injuries, with key men Harry Kane and Moussa Sissoko both ruled out for the rest of the season. Meanwhile, the Merseyside team are unstoppable this season, 13 points clear of second place Leicester, at the top of the league table.

Tottenham vs Liverpool kick-off time

The match kicks off at 5:30pm GMT at New White Hart Lane, the home of Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham vs Liverpool TV channel

Sky have the broadcast rights for the game, which will be available on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HD.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can watch the game with a Now TV Sports day pass.

Tottenham vs Liverpool — Where to watch online

Sky customers can stream the game via the Sky Go app. Simply download the app and sign in with your Sky ID.

If you aren’t sure if you can access Sky Go in your country, then the best way to get around your issues might be a VPN. We’ve got a guide to the best VPNs to help you out. VPNs encrypt and anonymise your data and allow you to appear as if you are in a different country.

Here are three of the best VPNs for streaming:

Tottenham vs Liverpool match preview

Spurs’ injury concerns don’t end with Kane and Sissoko. Both men look to be out for the rest of the season but, in the short term, Tanguy Ndombele, Harry Winks and Danny Rose are all also missing.

Kane’s injury is the biggest blow, the England captain having chipped in with 17 goals for his club this season. The next highest scorer is Son Heung-min, with 10. In his absence there will be more pressure on Son and on Brazilian forward Lucas Moura to score. He’s only netted four times this season but managed 10 goals in 32 appearances last season.

For Liverpool, a win would see them break Man City’s 2017-18 record of 59 points from their opening 21 games. That’s quite a feat.

Spurs have only won one of their last five, a 2-1 home win over Brighton on Boxing Day. Fans hoped Jose Mourinho’s arrival at the club would rejuvenate their performances but this has not been the case.

Liverpool have won their last 12 games in all competitions and it could take something special from Tottenham to prevent the Merseysiders from adding to that tally. A huge part of Mourinho’s international reputation as a star manager is built on his ability to organise teams and execute impressive defensive performances.

So, if anyone can upset Liverpool, he may well be the man for the job.

