Tottenham vs Chelsea Live Stream: Watch the Premier League online

Tottenham vs Chelsea Live Stream: How to watch the Premier League game online

Tottenham are set to square off against London rivals Chelsea at Wembley today, in what will likely be a wonderfully feisty affair. Our guide reveals all you need to know to watch Tottenham vs Chelsea online, plus with Black Friday weekend in full swing, now’s a great time to bag a great deal on a TV package. Read on for all the details.

The Nations League has brought plenty of joy to England- and Scotland-based football fans over the past week, but let’s face it − we’re all glad to see the return of domestic football.

Read more: Best VPN

Best Now TV Sky Sports Deals Now TV – 9 Months of Sky Sports Your 9-month ticket to live Premier League football has been cut from £305 to £179.

Tottenham and Chelsea have been involved in some rough-and-tumble encounters over recent seasons, and we’re hoping this afternoon’s game is no different.

Remember the ‘Battle of the Bridge’ in 2016? That match ended in a 2-2 draw and a mass brawl, and there are YouTube compilations dedicated to the fouls alone. In them you’ll find a stamp, an eye-gouge, and wild lunges galore. An incident in which Eric Dier managed to hurt himself while trying to break Cesc Fabregas in half is particularly memorable.

Spurs are in the middle of a rough patch at the moment, thanks to a wasted summer transfer window and delays to their new stadium, while Chelsea are looking the business, thanks largely to the individual brilliance of Eden Hazard. How the Lilywhites would love to derail the Blues’ title charge, as Chelsea did theirs two years ago.

Whichever side you’re on, it’s undoubtedly the pick of this weekend’s football fixtures, and streaming the game could barely be easier. Scroll down the page for all the details.

Tottenham vs Chelsea Live Stream: Kick-off time and how to watch

The game is scheduled to kick off at 5.30pm GMT on Saturday, November 24, and the match will be shown on TV on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport 4K UHD. The build-up starts at 5pm.

If you do subscribe to BT Sport, you’ll also be able to live stream the clash, either via the BT Sport website or the BT Sport app. Here are some quick-links to help you get started:

BT Sport | Web

BT Sport | iOS

BT Sport | Android

If you haven’t yet signed up for BT Sport, it’s surprisingly affordable – and you can find out how to do so here. Note that it can take a few hours for channels and streaming access to activate after signing up, so act fast to avoid disappointment.

Sign up to BT Sport today

Today’s game may be on BT Sport but, as mentioned above, there are some outstanding Now TV Black Friday deals available at the moment that can provide cheap access to loads of Premier League games. Our favourite of the lot gets you nine months of Sky Sports – that’s basically an entire football season – for a fantastic price.

Best Now TV Sky Sports Deals Now TV – 9 Months of Sky Sports Your 9-month ticket to live Premier League football has been cut from £305 to £179.

All that’s left to do is cart in the prawn sandwiches, sit back, and enjoy what could be a very tasty affair indeed.

Share your predictions for Tottenham vs Chelsea by tweeting us @TrustedReviews.