Tottenham vs Arsenal Live Stream: How to watch the North London derby online

Spurs vs Arsenal Live Stream: Our guide features everything you need to know to watch the Premier League live online. We’ve got the channel guide, kick-off time and live stream details.

It’s 3rd vs 4th in the Premier League, in one of the showpiece fixtures on the English football calendar. The North London derby between Tottenham and Arsenal is the first fixture of the weekend. A win for the visitors will take them within a point of Spurs, who’ve suffered two league defeats in a week to deal a critical blow to a once-promising title challenge.

Spurs have finished above The Gunners for the last two seasons, after 22 seasons of consecutive Arsenal dominance. So, while the two sides trail Liverpool and Manchester United at the top of the Premier League, there’s plenty of pride at stake when the old rivals take field at Wembley.

Harry Kane’s will lead the line for Spurs, while Arsenal’s top scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be looking to add to his 16 league goals for the campaign.

Both sides have Manchester United and Chelsea breathing down their necks in the race for a spot in next season’s Champions League, so today’s result will go a long way to deciding who makes it into Europe’s elite competition.

Tottenham vs Arsenal kick-off time and how to watch

Spurs vs Arsenal is the early game on Saturday morning, March 2, with kick off at 12:30pm UK time.

BT Sport has the rights to show the game, with coverage commencing a 11:45am on BT Sport 1 HD and BT Sport 4K UHD. Subscribers with the requisite access can watch on their television sets, but also through the broadcaster’s website and mobile apps.

Here are the quick-links you need to get started:

BT Sport | Web

BT Sport | iOS

BT Sport | Android

If you haven’t yet signed up for BT Sport, it’s surprisingly affordable – and you can find out how to do so here. Note that it can take a few hours for channels and streaming access to activate after signing up, so act fast to avoid disappointment.

All that’s left now is to wish both sides well and, as a neutral, to hope for a typically fiery North London derby.

