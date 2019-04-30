Tottenham vs Ajax Live Stream: Watch the Champions League online this Tuesday

Tottenham and Ajax, two of this season’s surprise packages in Europe, face off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this evening, for the keenly anticipated first leg of their Champions League semi final tie. Our guide reveals all you need to know to watch Tottenham vs Ajax online, including full live stream details and the kick-off time.

At the start of this season, few people would have expected either of these two sides to make it to this stage of the competition, but both Tottenham and Ajax have been brilliant, especially in the knockout rounds. One of them will make it all the way to the final.

Unfortunately for Spurs, their two first-choice front men, Son Heung-min (suspended) and Harry Kane (injured), are out of action. That means the goalscoring burden falls on the shoulders of Lucas Moura and Fernando Llorente, who both have excellent pedigree but have been used sparingly by Mauricio Pochettino. What an opportunity to prove themselves.

It’ll be an emotional occasion for Ajax old boys Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez and Christian Eriksen too.

As they showed against Juventus and Real Madrid, Ajax have the ability to steamroller any opposition. Erik ten Hag’s young, vibrant Ajax always create plenty of chances − if they have a problem, it’s making all of them count.

Whoever you’ll be supporting, tonight’s game will hopefully be a cracker. And watching the big match couldn’t be easier – as long as you’ve got the right TV package.

BT Sport have exclusive rights to this encounter, meaning the match will be shown on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting at 7pm BST and the game kicking off at 8pm. You can also tune in in 4K through BT Sport 4K UHD.

If you do subscribe to BT Sport, you’ll also be able to live stream the clash, either via the BT Sport website or the BT Sport app. Here are the quick-links you need to get started:

Failing that, we fear you’re out of luck. UEFA won a recent injunction against illegal online football streams, meaning that UK ISPs will be required to crack down on pirate Champions League and Europa League feeds. We wouldn’t recommend going down this route anyway, as not only does it fall foul of the law, but it can open you up to all kinds of malware and other digital nasties.

If you haven’t yet signed up for BT Sport, it’s surprisingly affordable – and you can find out how to do so here. Note that it can take a few hours for channels and streaming access to activate after signing up, so act fast to avoid disappointment.

Sign up to BT Sport today

