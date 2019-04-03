There are three Premier League games taking place tonight, including a clash between title chasers Man City and relegation contenders Cardiff, but the biggest story in English football tonight is Tottenham Hotspur moving into their rather lovely-looking new stadium. Seriously, it’s A Thing. In fact, it’s such a big deal that Sky Sports has decided to live stream the opening ceremony, and not the actual Tottenham and Crystal Palace game. Read on for all the live stream details.

First things first. There is no Cheese Room at the (temporarily named) Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and apparently it was never in the offing. “We’re not sure where this rumour came from – but it has amused us,” the club insists.

Fans can, however, look forward to checking out the 62,062-seater’s microbrewery, 65-metre Goal Line Bar (the longest bar in Europe, apparently) that uses the bottom-up “fast pour” draught system you’ve no doubt already seen footage of, as well as “airport style” security checks, a very strict bag policy, and a not-yet-ready-to-be-used glass walkway 40 metres above the retractable – yes, retractable – pitch.

So why so much hype? Well, the stadium looks fantastic, and it features Tottenham’s answer to Borussia Dortmund’s so-called ‘Yellow Wall’ − their imposing single-tier South Stand, which can pack in 17,500 fans. There’s also the fact that Tottenham were supposed to move in in September, and with each passing month, Spurs fans’ disdain for the soulless Wembley Stadium has grown.

Without further ado, here’s how to tune in to the opening ceremony of Tottenham’s new stadium.

Sky Sports subscribers can tune in from 7pm BST on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, and will be able to watch it on nearly any device for no additional cost – be it a smartphone, tablet, PC, or laptop – via the Sky Go app. And if you fancy watching some actual football afterwards, stay tuned for Man City vs Cardiff (7.45pm kick-off) on the same channels.

Non-Sky customers can watch it for a nominal fee, either by signing up for a Sky Sports Mobile TV subscription, or by buying a NOW TV pass from just £7.99.

Here are some handy links to get you started:

You can also tune into the opening ceremony for free via Sky Sports’ social channels. Here are some links to help you out:

