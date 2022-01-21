 large image

Total War: Warhammer 3 system requirements – The PC specs you need

Gemma Ryles
Staff Writer

The next epic strategy game from Creative Assembly is coming out very soon, so if you’re hoping to conquer the Daemons of Chaos this February, it’s worth making sure your PC is up to the task with the official Total War: Warhammer 3 system requirements.

In the run-up to release, we’ve found out all the required specs you need in order to get your game up and running.

Sega has only announced the minimum and recommended specs, so you’re out of luck if you want to find out the best specs to play Warhammer 3 in 4K. Check our the Total War: Warhammer 3 system requirements below.

Minimum requirements

Operating system64-bit Windows 7
GPU (Nvidia)Nvidia GTX 900 series
GPU (AMD)AMD RX 400 series
GPU (Intel)Intel Iris Xe
Processor (Intel)Intel Core i3
Processor (AMD)Ryzen 3
Memory6GB (8GB if using integrated GPU)
Storage120GB

The minimum Total War: Warhammer 3 system requirements aren’t too lofty. Starting with the operating system, you can still play even if you haven’t updated your system since 2009, though we recommend that you do.

The GPU requirements are also pretty lax, with both the GTX 900 series and RX 400 series coming out a number of years ago. If you’ve bought a PC (especially a gaming PC) fairly recently we’d expect that it would have a GPU comfortably hits these requirements.

It’s also interesting to see that Creative Assembly has included Intel Iris Xe in the Total War: Warhammer 3 system requirements, which is a newish integrated GPU found inside select laptops. This emphasises that you really don’t need a lot of GPU power to run this game.

Creative Assembly has been quite vague about the processor requirements, simply mentioning the Intel Core i3 and Ryzen 3 ranges rather than any specific chip. This means that you can pretty much you any processor in the Intel and AMD ranges, so you really don’t need to worry about the CPU in order to play Warhammer 3.

The biggest issue people are likely to run into here is the required 120GB of storage space. That’s a heck of a lot of space, which could become even larger if you decide to buy future DLC. Fortunately, you can always beef up your storage with a solid-state drive, or an external storage device if you’re playing on a laptop.

Recommended requirements

Operating System64-bit Windows 10
GPU (Nvidia)Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti
GPU (AMD)AMD RX 5600 XT
Processor (Intel)Intel i5 series
Processor (AMD)Ryzen 5 series
Memory8GB
Storage120GB

Sega only gave the minimum and recommended Total War: Warhammer 3 system requirements, so you won’t have to shoot much higher than this if you want your game to run smoothly. We’re assuming these specs are geared towards a 1080p resolution, so you’ll likely need beefier specs for Quad HD and 4K gaming.

For the Warhammer 3 recommended requirements, both GPUs are fairly recent but not massively high-end. The Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti can currently be found at around £400, while the AMD RX 5600 XT can be found for under £300. Prices are unfortunately a little higher than normal right now, due to the ongoing chip shortage.

Sega has once again been vague about the processor specs, but has increased its recommendation up to the Intel Core i5 and Ryzen 5 ranges. We would expect that a lot of people will meet these specs, especially if you’ve already been upgrading your PC, or bought a gaming desktop recently.

Keep an eye on Trusted Reviews for more news and updates on Total War: Warhammer 3.

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.