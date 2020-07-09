Toshiba’s UL20 is a budget TV with all the trimmings

Toshiba has announced details of another budget TV, with the UL20 featuring Dolby Vision HDR and prices starting at £299.

The UL20 comes in five sizes from 43-to 65-inches, and features support for standard HDR and Dolby Vision. Toshiba’s TRU Picture Engine technology, introduced in last year’s models, is also included.

What’s the purpose of the TRU Picture Engine? Well, it’s made up of three technologies that together produce what Toshiba describes are smoother, more detailed and colourful images.

Starting with the TRU Micro Dimming technology, it offers what Toshiba calls a “dynamic contrast performance” with deep blacks and detail across both dark and bright scenes.

The TRU Flow motion soothing feature is suited for sports fans. The onboard MEMC technology can remove the judder effect for a smoother, crisper viewing experience. The TRU Resolution feature upscales all content to 4K with, as Toshiba lays out, “perfect clarity and precision”.

The TV’s audio performance is powered by Dolby Audio processing, and the OS is Linux-based with compatibility for Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, so the TV can be controlled with your voice, whether that’s changing the channel; turning the TV on; listening to news or playing music, etc.

The Linux OS offers all the latest apps and streaming services, with Netflix, YouTube and Prime Video available. There’s over 20,000 hours of on-demand content from BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4, UKTV Play, CBS Catch-up Channels UK & Horror Bites thanks to Freeview Play, and of course 85 live Freeview channels to view.

Bart Kuijten, Commercial Director at Toshiba UK comments: “The new UL20 offers big screen 4K HDR moments for everyone. The new models are packed with technology to enhance the viewing experience; smooth picture quality for high-speed sport action, the latest 4K with brighter colours and darker blacks, or enhanced sound when watching a Hollywood action blockbuster.”

While we were disappointed with the 2019 UL5 and UL7 sets, the recent U29 was a step up in quality, earning a recommended four-star rating. Here’s hoping the UL20 continues the good work.

The Toshiba UL20 is available from Amazon, AO, Currys and Very, with prices starting at £299.

Toshiba UL20

43UL2063DB– £299

50UL2063DB – £329

55UL2063DB– £379

58UL2063DB– £399

65UL2063DB– £549

