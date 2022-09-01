Toshiba 2022 range guide: Every TV unveiled at IFA

Toshiba has selected IFA 2022 to debut its latest range of TVs. Here’s everything the company announced during the event.

If you’ve been looking to upgrade to a new Toshiba TV, this year could be the perfect time to do so. The brand has announced a number of firsts for this year, including its first Quantum Dot TV and its first smart sets with Fire TV built-in covering a range of price points.

Toshiba has also revealed that the TikTok TV app will be coming to all of its TVs released since 2019, allowing you to sit down and flick through the short videos on a bigger screen at home.

“It’s really exciting to be introducing two brilliant firsts to the Toshiba line up into the UK. Quantum Dot offers incredible picture quality with fantastic, enhanced colour reproduction, and we’re bringing it into the market at a really accessible price point. It shows our commitment to delivering huge quality to our customers without breaking the bank”, said Toshiba TV’s Director of UK Sales & Marketing, David Flintoft.

“Our first UK Fire TV is another big step for us, stay turned because we have big plans here. We’ve already proved we can take our partnership with Amazon to great places with the Alexa Built-In models and we think Fire TV will be the same”.

Keep reading to find out more about each of Toshiba’s five new TVs, including their specs, what sizes they’re available in and how much they cost.

Toshiba QA5D

65-inch

55-inch

50-inch

43-inch

The QA5D is Toshiba’s first Quantum Dot TV, claiming to deliver intense colour and a cinematic picture quality.

The TV is powered by the brand’s TRU Picture Engine, with TRU Resolution upscaling, TRU Micro Dimming and TRU Flow MEMC all on board, along with support for Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio.

The above is packed into a slim, frameless design with Sound by Onkyo. Meanwhile, Android TV operating system allows users to take advantage of features like Chromecast and Google Assistant (the remote is equipped with a microphone for voice commands), as well as a wide variety of apps, including Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus, Freeview Play, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Twitch and YouTube.

Prices start at £399

Toshiba UF3D

65-inch

55-inch

50-inch

43-inch

Next in line is the UF3D. This TV is the first Toshiba model to launch with Fire TV built-in here in the UK. This makes it a great choice for any household that prefers Amazon’s Alexa as its smart assistant of choice.

The TV comes with the Alexa Voice Remote, allowing you to search for content with your voice, check sports scores, view live camera feeds and more. There’s also support for Apple AirPlay available.

Like the QA5D, this 4K TV leverages Toshiba’s TRU Picture Engine, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Atmos and Sound by Onkyo. The addition of Fire TV also makes it possible to access a range of apps, including BBC iPlayer, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Now, Disney Plus, Amazon Music, Spotify and Live TV through Freeview Play.

Prices start at £369

Toshiba UK4D

65-inch

55-inch

50-inch

43-inch

The UK4D is a TV powered by Toshiba’s own operating system, though it also comes with Alexa built-in.

The mid-range model features a sleek frameless design, 4K HDR10 image quality and support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The TV also includes all the benefits of the TRU Picture Engine.

As with every TV in this line-up, the UK4D includes 85 Freeview channels and over 20,000 hours of on-demand content from the likes of BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4, UKTV Play, CBS Catchup Channels UK and Horror Bites through Freeview Play.

Prices start at £349

Toshiba UA3D

55-inch

50-inch

43-inch

For those looking for a slightly cheaper Android TV than the flagship QA5D, the UA3D is designed to seamlessly integrate into your Google Home set-up.

This 4K TV takes advantage of a number of features, including support for the TRU Picture Engine, HDR10 and Dolby Vision HDR support and Sound by Onkyo.

Prices start at £349

Toshiba LK3C

43-inch

32-inch

Finally, we have the smallest TV in the 2022 range – the LK3C.

This Full HD TV is designed to be used as a second screen but still packs a number of flagship-level features. The list includes HDR10 support, TRU Resolution and TRU Micro Dimming technology and Dolby Audio Processing.

Like the UK4D, the LK3C is powered by Toshiba’s own operating system but can still be used hands-free with Alexa functionality built-in via a far-field mic. Apps available on this model include Freeview Play, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and Twitch.

Prices start at £229