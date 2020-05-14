Toshiba launches the UK’s first hands-free Alexa TV

No need to place your paws on the remote, Toshiba’s new WK3 range is the first to have far-field microphones embedded in the bezel so viewers can speak to Alexa hands-free

Toshiba has been pushing the voice assistant capabilities of its TVs with its last few efforts. The UL5 and UL7 were both compatible with the external Toshiba Connect Alexa device that allowed you to usher commands to the TV. They’ve gone a step further with the WK3 range.

Available in 24-inch (£179) and 32-inch (£199) sizes, the WK3 range is a Alexa-capable TV that’s the first in the UK market to have far-field microphones in the bezel so users can talk to the TV hands-free.

Many other TVs have far-field microphones, but this appears to be the first that allows you to talk to the TV without the aid of a remote.

Could this spell the end of the contraption we’ve come to call the pointer, zapper and flipper over the years? Probably not, but it does mean viewers can change the volume, turn the TV on/off, access weather forecasts and play music without having to remember where they last put the remote.

Both TVs are HD-ready/720p and feature streaming built-in apps and catch-up TV options. With Freeview Play included, you get a choice of 85 live Freeview channels and thousands of hours of on-demand content from BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4, UKTV Play, CBS Catch-up Channels UK and Horror Bite

Bart Kuijten, Commercial Director at Toshiba UK said:“The WK3 is a fantastic proposition for our customers, the Alexa embedded technology takes voice activation to a new level for our customers. With the vast majority of day-to-day functions available through hands free voice control, this fantastic TV is ideal for viewing while cooking, cleaning or bathing, eliminating the need to pick up a remote.”

The 24WK3A63DB and 32WK3A63DB are on sale now at both Amazon and AO.com, with prices starting at £179. Availability at Very.co.uk and Currys is expected in the coming weeks.

