Toshiba launches flagship UK4B TV with built-in Alexa and Dolby Atmos

Another month, another TV from Toshiba. But what makes the UK4B different is that it aims to bring some high-quality features to a very affordable price.

Toshiba are on something of a roll with their latest TVs. After the rather disappointing UL5, they bounced back with the U29 earlier this year, before announcing the hands-free Alexa-compatible WK3 and the added value UL20 4K HDR TV.

The UK4B seem to roll up everything Toshiba has put into their TVs this year and then some. Available in 43-inch (£329), 50-inch (£369) and 58-inch (£399) sizes, the latest model continues to support Toshiba’s TRU Picture Engine and features Dolby Vision and Atmos with prices starting at £329.

The TRU Picture Engine is made up of TRU Micro Dimming, TRU Flow and TRU Resolution. The first feature aids contrast for better black performance and detail in bright and dark scenes. Flow motion reduces judder for a smoother viewing experience. TRU Resolution upscales all content to 4K, boosting clarity and precision.

The design is a step up from the U29, employing a sleek, frameless design with the bezel taking up as little space as possible. Alexa voice control is built into the set with an embedded microphone in the bezel, so you can change volume or ask for the news without a remote.

Dolby Vision continues to be supported, but new to this set is Dolby Atmos. Atmos will be played through the UK4B’s integrated speakers from Onkyo and, as far as we can recall, this would be one of the cheaper sets on the market to feature Atmos. Netflix, YouTube and Prime Video are supported through Toshiba’s linux-based OS, while Freeview Play integration brings access to the UK catch-up apps

Bart Kuijten, Commercial Director at Toshiba UK says: “With the UK4B, we’re making incredible 4K HDR TV and the latest in connected smart home technology available to everyone. Whether you want a sleek, near frameless design, voice control with Alexa or just simply access to all the latest streaming apps and Freeview Play – we have something for everyone.”

The Toshiba UK4B is available in Argos with prices starting at £329.

