Tory Leadership Debate Live Stream: Watch Our Next Prime Minister online

Tory Leadership Debate Live Stream: How to watch Our Next Prime Minister online

The candidates for the next leader of the Conservative Party are set to take part in a live televised debate tonight, with the show called − shudder − Our Next Prime Minister. It’s a hugely significant event, and our guide reveals everything you need to know to watch the Tory leadership debate on TV and online, wherever you are.

The candidates are Environment Secretary Michael Gove, International Development Secretary Rory Stewart, ex-Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, Home Secretary Sajid Javid and, who could forget, front-runner Boris Johnson.

As was the case for Channel 4’s Sunday evening debate − which Johnson brazenly swerved − the candidates will be tasked with skilfully avoiding answering a series of questions from a host of probably not-too-happy individuals – Tory and not – as they connect via video link across the country.

The debate will be hosted by Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis, and will cover topics including Brexit, HS2, Brexit, public spending, Brexit, the climate, and Brexit.

Without further ado, here’s how to tune into the debate.

Tory Leadership Debate time

The Tory Leadership Debate starts at 8pm BST, and will last an hour.

Tory Leadership Debate TV channel

The Tory Leadership Debate is being shown on BBC 1.

How to live stream the Tory Leadership Debate wherever you are

To watch the Tory Leadership Debate online, all you need to do is fire up BBC iPlayer, which doesn’t cost a penny (if you’ve got a valid UK TV license).

There are iPlayer apps available for virtually every modern platform and device. Below are some of the most popular to help you on your way.

BBC iPlayer | iOS

BBC iPlayer | Android

BBC iPlayer | Web

Worried that you might not be able to access BBC iPlayer where you live? A common workaround is to use a VPN – and our guide to the best VPNs is the obvious place to get started choosing the one that’s right for you.