Top range Mercedes-Benz cars to get the Dolby Atmos Music experience

Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Mercedes-Benz is the latest car brand to jump aboard the Dolby Atmos Music bandwagon (or should that be four door saloon?), with the announcement of its 31 speaker, high-end Burmester sound system.

It follows a growing number of car manufacturers looking to provide the ultimate listening experience to help make the ride suitably more comfortable, with the Dolby Atmos experience built into the optional Burmester high-end 4D and 3D sound system, as well as integrated into the Mercedes-Maybach and, soon afterwards, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class

With a total of 31 loudspeakers and eight sound transducers (also known as exciters), 6 3D speakers emit sound from above, four near-end speakers are placed in the front seats and there’s an 18.5-litre subwoofer providing the bass. The entire set-up is powered by two amplifiers and 1750 Watts of power.

And what is Dolby Atmos Music? It takes music and turns it into an immersive audio experience, adding more “space, clarity and depth” by creating a hemisphere of sound that allows audio to be placed anywhere within it.

The Mercedes-Maybach is one of the first cars in the world and the first model in the Mercedes-Benz Cars line-up to offer this multi-dimensional audio experience, but you’ll have to wait a while to own it. That model won’t be available until summer 2022.

The Dolby Atmos system will also be offered for other models shortly thereafter, with it slated to appear in the MBUX system that’s been introduced with the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

On the announcement, Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG responsible for Sales said: “Our customers rightly expect the highest level of music enjoyment in a Mercedes-Benz vehicle. Therefore, Mercedes-Benz is one of the first luxury car brands in the world to rely on the ground-breaking Dolby Atmos technology. With Dolby Atmos and the Burmester sound system, we offer our customers an exciting music experience in the vehicle that is almost like a live concert. I am sure the customers will be delighted.”

John Couling, Senior Vice President Commercial Partnerships, Dolby Laboratories commented: “At Dolby we are passionate about extending the Dolby Atmos Music experience, so that consumers can enjoy it anywhere and Mercedes-Benz shares our vision. We are excited to be collaborating with them to accelerate the adoption of this immersive auditory experience in cars. The integration of Dolby Atmos into the S-Class and the Mercedes-Maybach will offer an additional superior feature to customers whether they are in the driving seat or a passenger.”

No word on the price, but let’s just say that if you have to ask, then you probably can’t afford it.

Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor
