Grab Trusted Reviews top rated e-reader, the Amazon Kindle 2019, for just £49.99 and save £20 with this brilliant Prime Day deal.

For a limited time only, you can pick up an Amazon Kindle 2019 for only £49.99 – a sweet £20 off the Kindles £69.99 RRP. If you’ve been on the lookout for a great new e-reader you’ll want to act fast though, given how quickly Kindles have flown off shelves during Prime Days of past.

We here at Trusted Reviews get to play around with a lot of e-readers but the Amazon Kindle 2019 is definitely our favourite of the bunch at the moment. The device is one of very few to score an impressive 4.5/5 during our demanding testing process.

With access to Amazon’s enormous library of content, a simple backlit e-ink display with various light levels and solid build quality you’ll be hard pressed to find a better e-reader below £50.

As we noted in our Kindle 2019 review: “The new Kindle is a no-brainer recommendation for anyone on a budget thanks to that added front light. It’s far from the most fully-featured reader, but if you’re purely looking for a way to consume books from the Amazon Kindle store then you can’t go wrong.”

This is more true than ever with this fantastic Amazon Prime Day Deal so move quickly to get your hands on this nifty Kindle 2019 e-reader and carry your library wherever you go for only £49.99 for a limited time only.

