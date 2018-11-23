Best Black Friday 2018 Deals: Today’s absolutely can’t miss UK sales

Looking for the very best Black Friday UK deals? Look no further, as we’ve rounded up today’s top Black Friday sales for you in one convenient place.

The big day is here and there are loads of Black Friday bargains to be had, whether you’re after a new phone, TV, headphones or even a holiday.

Leading our list of can’t miss Black Friday deals is this incredible iPhone XR deal, which features Apple’s best value new handset on a ridiculous Vodafone contract that comes with 100GB of data for just £36.

You’ll get a 64GB iPhone XR with this deal, and when you consider that the same device would cost £749 from Apple, the £864 2-year total cost of ownership is a veritable steal considering that Herculean data allowance.

In our review, we gave it a nearly perfect 9/10 score and deemed it the “best all-round iPhone you can buy in 2018”. At this price, it’s practically a no-brainer.

As well as that, we love the 4K Fire TV Stick deal, which at £15 off is one of the cheapest and easiest ways to start enjoying Ultra HD content, and the Fitbit Versa price slash – it’s on sale now for just £139, which is over £60 off.

For more great deals like this, be sure to check out our Amazon UK Black Friday roundup, where you can find a load of discounts on TVs, soundbars, laptops, headphones and much more for Black Friday.

