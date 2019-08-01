It took 73 seconds for the Asus ROG Phone 2 to sell out: that’s faster than most iPhones

Asus managed to sell all 10000 of its latest ROG Phone 2 gaming handset in 72 seconds, according to fresh reports on Weibo.

The news broke less than two minutes after the gaming phone went on pre-sale in China earlier this week, leading Asus to post an apology on the Chinese social network promising new stock will be made available on the 4th of August.

The ROG Phone 2 is the second generation gaming phone from Asus. It features a wealth of top end features including Qualcomm’s new gaming focused Snapdragon 855 Plus CPU. Paired with a quite frankly ludicrous 8-12GB of RAM this makes the ROG Phone 2 one of the most powerful smartphones currently available.

The screen is another key feature. The 6.6-inch, 2340 x 1080 resolution AMOLED screen has a nifty 120Hz refresh rate. This is a key feature that will help competitive mobile MOBA or PUBG players. A higher refresh rate means the screen renders more images per second, reducing the gap between you enacting a command, like shooting a gun in-game, and it appearing on screen.

It also features pretty much all the perks of the original ROG Phone, including programmable air trigger controllers on its top long side that act like the shoulder buttons on an Xbox or PS4 controller, liquid cooling and a wealth of optional gaming peripherals. These include a Nintendo DS style dock, that adds a second screen, a Switch Style cover that adds thumb sticks and regular controller buttons and an air cooler.

The only downside is that it’s seriously pricey with pricing for the top specced “eSports” Extreme Edition ROG Phone 2 going up to 12,999 yuan (roughly £1600).

The ROG Phone 2 may also be getting a new rival in the very near future, with Xiaomi subsidiary Black Shark being rumoured to be set to release a new Black Shark 2 Pro gaming phone in the very near future.

