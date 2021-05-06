Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 scores a release date for Nintendo Switch

Get ready Tony Hawk fans, the critically acclaimed remaster of the first two games in the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater series has been given an official release date for Nintendo Switch.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 will launch on Nintendo Switch on June 25, leaving just over a month until gamers can take their skateboarding tricks on the go (digitally speaking, of course).

The game just recently launched on both PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, leaving the Nintendo Switch as the last console to see the latest entry in the skateboarding franchise.

While the recent remaster of the series’ first two games marks a triumphant return, the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater name had been on ice for almost half a decade following the critically panned Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5.

The series has had an illustrious past with Nintendo’s portable consoles however, pushing the Game Boy Advance and the Nintendo DS to their limits with classic titles like Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 4 and Tony Hawk’s: American Sk8land.

We’ll be sure to test the game out once it lands on Nintendo Switch, but it’ll be difficult not to imagine THPS 1 and 2 as a great title to play on the go.

Reviewing the game on PS4, I surmised: “THPS 1+2 Remastered remembers everything that made the classic skateboarding series so great, and brings it back for the modern era. The game is a little slower than some of the more wacky titles in the series, but the focus on pure skill and reward makes it difficult to put down.”

