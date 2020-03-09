These hotel rooms are getting high-tech gyms with ‘adaptive AI coaching’

A new partnership between Tonal and Four Seasons hotels is aiming to revolutionise the way holidaymakers and hotel users keep fit on their travels.

The new deal will see some Four Seasons hotels provide a high-tech gym in guests rooms, thanks to Tonal’s compact work-out solution. Tonal’s product is essentially a small home gym which can replicate the exercises of a wide range of weights machines. It also boasts a fairly sophisticated AI that can pick you up on bad form and, hopefully, coach you to improve it.

Starting, fittingly, at the Four Seasons Hotel Silicon Valley, at East Palo Alto, the partnership will offer guests the option to simply roll out of bed and begin their work-out.

So, is this a glimpse into the future of tech-powered hotel fitness? Or a gimmick that won’t last?

Well, on a simple space basis, there shouldn’t be too much of a problem. Tonal’s simple design could see it fit into any decent sized hotel room without being greatly intrusive. When not in use, it just looks like a really chunky wall mirror.

In their introductory video, Tonal call their product “the world’s most intelligent home gym” and the machine uses “Coach A.I.” to monitor the quality of your reps and adjust resistance accordingly.

Different attachments on Tonal’s arms allow for a wide variety of exercises and the platform can provide a whole body workout with pretty simple adjustments.

It also claims to offer “The first truly adaptive AI coach” and even a digital spotter mode. Users can put together their own work-outs, using the Tonal app, or join in with a pre-recorded class or personal trainer session.

Tonal could be a great option for hotel guests who want to work out with a little more privacy and get some guidance too. For now, this is only an experiment as the two companies try out a partnership, but we wouldn’t be too surprised to see the likes of Tonal and competitors like Peleton, become more common in high-end hotels.

Staff Writer George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…