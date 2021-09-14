Tomorrow’s PS5 update will finally enable support for M.2 SSDs

Sony has today confirmed a major new PS5 update will be available tomorrow, which will fix several key issues for the new console.

Firstly, tomorrow’s PS5 update will enable M.2 storage expansion. This means you’ll finally be able to increase the storage capacity of your PS5, which is important since the default storage maxes out at a meagre 825GB.

You’ll of course need to buy a compatible SSD (check out our PS5 SSD guide), with such a purchase looking pretty expensive, but it’s still great news to hear we’ll finally have the option to upgrade.

Sony will also enable 3D audio support for built-in TV speakers, so you won’t need to wear a headset to get the immersive surround sound effect.

The PS Remote Play feature, which allows you to play your PS4 or PS5 remotely through a smartphone app, will also be improved. Starting from 23 September, you’ll be able to use Remote Play via mobile network rather than having to rely on Wi-Fi. You’ll also be able to watch Share Screen broadcasts from the PlayStation app.

The new PS5 update will also introduce a number of quality-of-life improvements. You’ll soon be able to customise the order of apps in your Control Center and write messages to friends directly from the Game Base. Sony will also start separating PS4 and PS5 installations of the same game, so you don’t accidentally end up playing the older PS4 download instead of the upgraded PS5 version.

And finally, Sony will soon allow those streaming games on PlayStation Now to select their preferred resolution: 720p or 1080p. A streaming connection test will also help to troubleshoot any issues with your connection.

All in all then, this looks like a very useful PS5 update, especially for those who keep running out of storage space on their hard drive. The update will go live tomorrow, so keep an eye on it if you’re craving these new upgrades.