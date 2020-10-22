Tom Holland is a Nathan Drake double and we’re pumped for the Uncharted movie

Nathan Drake may be retired in the gaming world, but his silver screen adventures are still completely Uncharted.

That’s why we’re over the moon to see the first images of former Spider-Man actor Tom Holland in the role of super-badass adventurer Nathan Drake. The pics from Holland’s Instagram account, as well as the official Uncharted account, show the actor in full Drake regalia for the first time.

“It’s nice to meet you, I’m Nate. #uncharted” Holland posted on Thursday afternoon, in a post that’s already been liked five million times on Instagram.

Related: Best PS5 games

The excitement was accentuated by a visit to the set from Nolan North, who played Nathan Drake in all four of the PlayStation-exclusive games from Naughty Dog.

North wrote: “Like looking into a mirror! Proud to have @TomHolland1996 continuing the Drake legacy! Absolutely smashing it! Thanks for the set visit!!”

All of this suggests the Uncharted shoot is back underway following the shut-down of many productions because of the coronavirus pandemic. The movie is set to arrive in July 2021, provided all of the involved parties can remain available.

The last we saw of Drake in the gaming world was Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. However, there’s plenty to play with as the game is developed for the big screen arena.

Uncharted isn’t the only Naughty Dog property making the transition from the console to the screen. HBO is developing an original series based upon The Last of Us series, which has the potential to be the most illustrious adaptation of all. The Last of Us show is yet to be cast, but given the strong characters presented within the game, the roles of Joel, Ellie, and Abby won’t be easy to replicate.

Which PlayStation or Xbox games are deserving of a TV or movie adaptation? Which is your favourite? Let us know right now @trustedreviews on Twitter.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …