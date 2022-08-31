Tom Hanks trivia game coming to Apple Arcade

A new Tom Hanks-narrated trivia game is coming exclusively to Apple Arcade.

Hanx101 Trivia is a new trivia game that’s set to roll out to Apple Arcade subscribers on September 2, with an unexpected helping of a certain Tom Hanks. According to the related press release from BlueLine Studios, the game will “test your knowledge across multiple categories from history to math, geography to food”.

There’s a traditional high score-chasing incentive here, as well as the ability to “challenge others in head-to-head trivia stand-offs or team play.”

The core Hanx101 mode provides – you guessed it – 101 trivia questions from a roster of some 58,000 in a bid to prove your status as a trivia master. As Variety reports, the game’s key selling point is the involvement of Oscar winner and everyone’s second favourite person Tom Hanks.

It’s not the first time Hanks has helped produce an app. Back in 2014 he released the free typewriter app, Hanx Writer, which mimicked the look and feel of a physical typewriter on Apple devices.

The app replicates the classic typing experience, with all the requisite thuds and clicks, across a range of virtual typewriters. For such a niche app, it performed extremely well at the time, shooting to the top of the App Store charts.

The actor has also worked with Apple on a pair of Apple TV movies, Greyhound and Finch.

Apple Arcade has been experiencing something of a mini-surge of late, having gone a little flat in the years following its splashy 2019 debut. Earlier in the month, Apple announced that Jetpack Joyride 2 and Amazing Bomberman were coming to the Apple Arcade service.

The former is the sequel to a legendary game from the early smartphone era, while the latter is a beat-driven reimagining of Konami’s classic competitive multiplayer game.