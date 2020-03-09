In a cross-over that will delight comic fans, Todd McFarlane’s Spawn is coming to Mortal Kombat 11.

Spawn will become the game’s latest playable fighter and he has a back-story that’s more than fitting for the Mortal Kombat universe. Having been burnt alive as commando and assassin, Al Simmons, Spawn makes a deal with the devil to take on his new identity and return to earth to revenge himself.

Spawn’s iconic living cape and chain weapons are all present in the new character build and he looks more than ready to take on some of Mortal Kombat’s stalwart characters.

Fans of Spawn will also be delighted to hear that Keith David, who voiced Spawn in the original series, will do so again in Mortal Kombat 11.

In a new post on the PlayStation blog, NetherRealm Studios Cinematic Director, Dominic Cianciolo, said:

“Spawn’s cape and chains are fully integrated into his core gameplay. Not only can the cape be used as both an offensive and defensive weapon, it can also be used to help Spawn take flight! In Spawn’s Fatality, “Rest in Pieces,” his cape and chains work together to orchestrate a symphony of blood. As Spawn’s cape grabs the beaten opponent, his chains tear him or her apart. “With these foundational elements in place, our game designers then set out to showcase Spawn’s many other abilities. They came up with numerous moves inspired by the original comics, including creating illusions, conjuring demons and blasting opponents with Necroplasm. This attention to detail extended to other disciplines as well. The story team dug deep into Spawn’s lore to build emotional connections between him and our Mortal Kombat characters so that we could explore them in his in-game dialogue. We were excited to discover just how much Spawn had to say.”

