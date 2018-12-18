Today Only: The UE Boom 2 Bluetooth speaker has dropped down to its Black Friday price

If you missed out on this cracking deal during Black Friday – or are just in the market for a stellar Bluetooth speaker – the UE Boom 2 could be yours for just £69.

There have been several bangers in Amazon’s last minute Christmas deals, and this is no exception. Going back to its limited time only Black Friday price, the beastly UE Boom 2 Bluetooth speaker is now only £69, down from an RRP of £169. For today only, that’s a huge saving of £100 to be had. I think I need to lie down.

Today Only: UE Boom 2 Deal Ultimate Ears BOOM 2 Wireless/Bluetooth Speaker (Waterproof and Shockproof) - Panther Edition, Black/Yellow Down from £169, the incredible UE Boom 2 Bluetooth Speaker is back at its Black Friday price tag of just £69. Don't miss out, this deal is available for just one day only.

Thanks to their now iconic two-button design, Ultimate Ears products have become staples of the Bluetooth speaker market, but even more so because of their fantastic sound quality.

In our review of the Boom 2, we praised the speaker’s clarity and ear-blasting volume, with one of the few negatives being the price. With the Boom 2 now going for only £69 however, price is no longer an issue.

What’s more, the Boom 2 is one of the most rugged speakers out there. Quoting our UE Boom 2 review, Alastair Stevenson detailed: “The speaker has been built to IPX7-certification standards. On paper, this means the UE Boom 2 can survive submersions in puddles, lakes, ponds, pints and bath tubs to a depth of 1m for up to half an hour. I’m not really the bubble bath type, so I took a more direct approach to testing. Following 15 minutes of trying to drown the UE Boom 2 in my kitchen sink, I can confirm that it can indeed survive submersions in water.”

Today Only: UE Boom 2 Deal Ultimate Ears BOOM 2 Wireless/Bluetooth Speaker (Waterproof and Shockproof) - Panther Edition, Black/Yellow Down from £169, the incredible UE Boom 2 Bluetooth Speaker is back at its Black Friday price tag of just £69. Don't miss out, this deal is available for just one day only.

With Christmas just a week away now, you owe it to yourself to upgrade to a premium Bluetooth speaker. Nothing destroys a Christmas party quicker than a lacklustre speaker that turns your favourite playlist into mulch.

Just remember that this deal expires at midnight, at which point there’s no telling when it’ll be back at this price – so don’t let it pass you by.

For more cracking deals, follow us @TrustedDealsUK on Twitter.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.