Today Only: Save £700 with this award-winning Philips OLED TV deal

If you’re after a serious premium TV upgrade, you’ll want to pick up this bargain Philips OLED. But you’ll want to act fast to get it for £700 off as this deal finishes today.

The Philips OLED 903 won our prestigious TV Design of the Year accolade at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2018. That’s a sure-fire way to know that this TV can seriously upgrade your home cinema experience. The even better news is that for today only, you can save a whopping £700 off the usual price.

Use the code FEBTELE200 to wipe £200 off the already £500 off discounted price.

The Philips OLED 903 is available in two sizes, the larger 65″ 65OLED903 and the smaller (but still large) 55″ 55OLED903. Both models currently have £700 slashed off their respective prices, making these absolute OLED bargains.

The OLED 903 range marks Philips flagship OLED TVs and it lives up to such standing thanks to a premium design, fantastic OLED image quality and immense sound thanks to a built-in soundbar from esteemed audio brand Bowers & Wilkins. As such, there’s no need to add a separate soundbar, making this TV even more of a bargain.

This being Philips, it also includes the company’s famed Ambilight technology, which uses LEDs to illuminate around the TV, creating a more immersive viewing experience. Imagine seeing green vistas or deep blue seas expanding out of the screen and you get an idea of the effect.

We gave both 55″ and 65″ models a stellar 9/10 review. Our verdict stated: “The Philips OLED903 takes OLED technology to picture and sound places I didn’t think it could go. The result is the most brilliantly impactful HDR pictures the OLED TV world has delivered to date, accompanied by an audio performance that wouldn’t sound out of place on a good separate soundbar.”

Powering the display is Philips’ top end P5 processing engine, which means intensely deep blacks and vibrant colours with HLG, HDR and HDR10+ compatibility. On its HDR performance, our review said “No other 55-inch OLED TV can currently deliver the same degree of HDR ‘wow’ as the Philips 55OLED+903.” High praise, indeed.

If you’re after either of these models, be sure to snap one up today before the £200 discount code expires.

