Today only: Save a staggering 15% across all Nintendo Labo Kits

In the last day of eBay’s massive 15% off sale, you can save big across the whole range of Nintendo Labo Kits for the Nintendo Switch. Just use the code PRESENTS to receive the discount.
If you’ve been holding out for a cracking Nintendo Labo deal then this is the time to bite. After very few Labo deals appeared over Black Friday, you can now save 15% on every item in the entire range, with the Toy-Con Variety Kit going for just £46.62 – down from £54.85.
Best Nintendo Labo Deals – 15% off everything
Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit
Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit
As its name implies, the first Labo Kit nets you plenty of difference cardboard set pieces including a motorbike, a piano and even a small house. Plenty of fun for just £46.62 today only.
Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 02: Robot Kit
Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 02: Robot Kit
Kicking things up a notch, this massive Robot Kit makes you feel invincible as you live out your dreams of being an unstoppable machine. Now with 15% off.
Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 03: Vehicle Kit
Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 03: Vehicle Kit
For all the speed freaks in the house, the vehicle kit is the place to be. With Mario Kart 8 Deluxe compatibility, this 15% saving mustn't be missed.
Answering the absurd question, “what if we used cardboard to control our games?”, Nintendo Labo seems like a daft concept but once you dive in to all that it has to offer, its genius really starts to shine through.
In our five-star review for the Labo, Alex Walker-Todd detailed: “Labo’s design also showcases some truly ingenious methods of folding, fastening and strengthening a humble piece of cardboard to make some great, robust educational toys. The guidance on offer from the Switch is excellent – for child or impatient adult alike – but, chances are, you’ll want to pop all of the pre-cut pieces out of the cardboard sheets from the get-go. But you must resist!”
With the various Labo Kits that are available, you can create peripherals ranging from a motorbike, a piano and even a giant robot suit for you to wear. Take that VR.
Admittedly, Labo is best enjoyed as a cooperative endeavour with a child or younger sibling, tapping into the same love of construction and playtime that has turned LEGO into a household brand.
Best Nintendo Labo Deals – 15% off everything
As any gamer will tell you, Nintendo’s own products very rarely come down in price (and when they do, it’s for a shameful pittance). With eBay’s 15% off coupon – using the code PRESENTS – however, you can get a sizeable discount just in time for Christmas. You can’t ask for better than that.
Just be sure to jump on the discount while it’s still around, as products have been selling out left, right and centre in eBay’s massive sale.
