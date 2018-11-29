Today only: Save a staggering 15% across all Nintendo Labo Kits

In the last day of eBay’s massive 15% off sale, you can save big across the whole range of Nintendo Labo Kits for the Nintendo Switch. Just use the code PRESENTS to receive the discount.

If you’ve been holding out for a cracking Nintendo Labo deal then this is the time to bite. After very few Labo deals appeared over Black Friday, you can now save 15% on every item in the entire range, with the Toy-Con Variety Kit going for just £46.62 – down from £54.85.

Answering the absurd question, “what if we used cardboard to control our games?”, Nintendo Labo seems like a daft concept but once you dive in to all that it has to offer, its genius really starts to shine through.

In our five-star review for the Labo, Alex Walker-Todd detailed: “Labo’s design also showcases some truly ingenious methods of folding, fastening and strengthening a humble piece of cardboard to make some great, robust educational toys. The guidance on offer from the Switch is excellent – for child or impatient adult alike – but, chances are, you’ll want to pop all of the pre-cut pieces out of the cardboard sheets from the get-go. But you must resist!”

Related: Post Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals

With the various Labo Kits that are available, you can create peripherals ranging from a motorbike, a piano and even a giant robot suit for you to wear. Take that VR.

Admittedly, Labo is best enjoyed as a cooperative endeavour with a child or younger sibling, tapping into the same love of construction and playtime that has turned LEGO into a household brand.

As any gamer will tell you, Nintendo’s own products very rarely come down in price (and when they do, it’s for a shameful pittance). With eBay’s 15% off coupon – using the code PRESENTS – however, you can get a sizeable discount just in time for Christmas. You can’t ask for better than that.

Just be sure to jump on the discount while it’s still around, as products have been selling out left, right and centre in eBay’s massive sale.

Follow @TrustedDealsUK for all our post-Black Friday updates.

Even more Black Friday and Cyber Monday content