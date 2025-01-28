Your TiVo TV is going to get a lot more free content

Do you have a TV with a TiVo OS interface? Well you’re in for good news if you’re someone who doesn’t want to rely on paid-for streaming apps to watch TV series and films.

Xperi, the company that owns the TiVo brand, has teamed up with Tubi to bring its service to TiVo OS powered TVs, though this partnership is only for TVs in the UK.

Tubi caused a bit of stir in the US by becoming the most watched free TV and movie streaming service across the pond, and it currently provides a huge library of programming with reportedly over 250,000 movies and TV episodes, alongside a collection of exclusive originals and 250 live channels. You won’t be short of things to watch if you subscribe (for free) to Tubi. In the US it reported that in 2024 it had almost 80 million active users per month.

Tubi launched in the UK last summer and as part of its growing expansion, and seems to be growing in popularity. With its launch on TiVo OS TVs, the service will now be available on some Panasonic, Bush, and Sharp TVs.

Given the push towards the streaming, it’s no surprise to see the emergence of more streaming services, but the free market especially appears to be growing give its low barrier to access and wide range of content that free streaming services can offer.

Tubi is supported by advertisements, so you won’t be able to watch without ads.

We’ve not reviewed Tubi but it’s a service we’ll be keeping an eye. And considering that the likes of Netflix continue to push their prices up, the emergence of a free ad-supported service will be an attractive sales pitch to anyone looking to save some money when it comes to their entertainment services. The presence of services like TV might even help in making the decision of which TV you choose easier.