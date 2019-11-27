Titanfall 2 and Monster Energy Supercross headline PlayStation Plus this December

Sony has confirmed all of the freebies coming to PS4 owners as part of their PlayStation Plus subscription this December.

Titanfall 2 headlines the selection of free games this month, and it’s an utterly fantastic first-person shooter boasting one of the finest solo campaigns of this generation. It’s short, sweet and delightfully inventive.

Developed by Respawn Entertainment, who recently launched the excellent Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Titanfall 2 is a sequel which improved upon its predecessor in pretty much every way. However, it was arguably overlooked at launch due to releasing in a packed period.

Now, players have a chance to experience its breathtaking campaign and thrilling multiplayer for absolutely free, a guarantee that its audience should receive a welcome resurgence once December rolls around. For now, you can always dip into the free-to-play battlegrounds of Apex Legends.

This month’s second title is Monster Energy Supercross, which is an enjoyable arcade racer sponsored by the sickly sweet beverage. It’s a fun little outing with plenty of different vehicles, modes and championships to partake in.

If you’ve yet to pick up this month’s offerings of Nioh and Outlast 2, there’s still a few days left to take advantage of them. Once they’ve been added to your digital library they’re yours to keep forever, you’ll just need to maintain an active subscription to play them.

