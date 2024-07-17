tinyPod turns your old Apple Watch into a click wheel iPod classic

If you’re yearning for the return of a click wheel iPod classic music player, this new gadget might be the closest you’ll ever get.

A new accessory for the Apple Watch enables users to cradle their old smart timepiece and control it via a circular motion of the finger and a click in the centre.

The $79 palm-sized tinyPod looks ideal if you have an older Apple Watch laying around after upgrading – because you probably want to wear your actual Apple Watch 9 for its intended purpose. However, if you do, for example, have an old Apple Watch 4 laying about, this looks like a great way to repurpose.

The tinyPod, which is available to pre-order now and ships this summer, contains an internal mechanism that physically controls the Apple Watch Digital Crown when you rotate the click while or press in the centre.

As well as a cut-out in the front to show the display, there’s also a cutout in the back so you can rest the watch on a standard Apple Watch magnetic charger. Also, without the need for wrist detection, you’ll get multiple days of battery life from your Apple Watch body when stowed in the tinyPod.

However, given the wide functionality of the Apple Watch, you’ll get access to far more than just music here. There’s Messages, Mail, Maps, Weather, News, Calendar, Photos and absolutely loads more.

Indeed, if you have a Apple Watch model with standalone cellular connectivity away from Wi-Fi, there’s no reason you can’t use this as a mini smartphone.

“What if sometimes you could just… leave your phone at home? With all the essentials to stay connected, tinyPod makes that actually possible,” the company says on its website.

“If you’re looking for a realistic way to curb your phone and social media habits without losing all the utilities of a phone in your pocket, this is for you. And with cellular, stay connected via iMessages, email, phone calls and more; tinyPod is just your tiny phone… without the online distractions.”

For us though, this is all about gettting that iPod classic dream back, with the ability to stream high quality music via AirPods without having to store the files directly on the device. Let’s hope Apple’s legal eagles don’t frown upon this gadget because it looks kinda cool.