This tiny iOS 13 change is wreaking havoc for iPhone users

Apple is copping flack from iPhone users, due to a slight user interface change in iOS 13 causing people to accidentally delete emails from the Mail app.

Within the new version of the stock Mail app, the trash can icon is positioned where the reply button had previously been in iOS 12, causing issues for those tapping the icon through habit.

Previously, the trash icon had appeared in the centre of the display at the bottom of the screen and iOS 13 is tripping up users who aren’t yet accustomed to the change.

NBC News has collated stories from those who’re struggling with the change, causing them to root through the garbage in order to fish out those important emails.

“I end up deleting the email by accident instead of replying to it,” user Shannon Watts told the US news service. “If I’m lucky, I’ll remember who I was replying to and then search for their name in trash. But it’s incredibly frustrating and time consuming.”

Watts isn’t the only one complaining. iPhone owners have taken to Twitter to register their displeasure at the way the tiny UI change is wreaking havoc with their muscle memory.

Apple hasn’t commented on the report. It isn’t rare for this to be the case, but it often gives more credence when requests for comments come in from mainstream news organisations like NBC.

The company has already released multiple updates for iOS 13 already; some to remedy bugs and others to add new features. However, this change is very much by design, so it would be surprising if the company changes course by restoring the original positions of the reply and trash buttons.

Is the position of the new icons tripping you up? Have you had to go ferreting around for emails in your trash? Drop us a line @trustedreviews on Twitter.

