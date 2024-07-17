Tinder’s new AI will pick your fittest, most swipe right-able pics

Generative AI is making profound impacts across the technology world, but this one could be a literal life changer for some Tinder users.

The company is debuting a new Photo Selector feature, which empowers the AI to play a little game of ‘hot or not’ with your camera roll to determine the photos you should present to potential partners. Most of us have a sense of when we look decent in photos, but this AI will play the role of the fabled beholder when selecting primo shots.

Cheap iPhone Alert: 14 Plus price slashed for Prime Day Amazon has slashed the price of the iPhone 14 Plus down to £569 – £230 cheaper than if you picked up the phone from an Apple store and paid the £799 RRP. Amazon

RRP £799

£569 View Deal

You will, however, have to give Tinder full access to your photo library in the hope of securing that all-important right swipe from a potential match. To get started, you’ll need to take a selfie and then give the device permission to go rooting through your gallery for a pic it deems most likely to attract your next main squeeze.

In a newly updated support page (via Engadget) Tinder explains that the “feature selects photos from your camera roll that might work as profile photos. This selection is based on what we’ve learned makes for a good profile photo like lighting, composition, and more. The feature also filters out group photos, or photos that appear to violate our Terms of Use and Community Guidelines.”

Tinder says the tool only detects photos that feature an outline of a face and will then match them to you, based upon your existing profile photo or video selfie. Naturally, you’ll have final say over which photos are presented to the world.

The company has been testing the feature for a while now and it’ll launch in the US this month, and the rest of the world soon after.