Tinder will add a verified tick to your profile if you pass its anti-catfishing check

Tinder is introducing a new safety features today, in an effort to prevent users from encountering catfishing and other potentially dangerous behaviours.

The most notable change is that users will be able to undertake a photo check test in order to gain a (Twitter-style) tick on their profile. This will show other Tinder users that they are the person shown in their display picture.

The verification system asks app users to take a selfie, then and there, in which they copy the pose displayed on-screen. This is then checked by Tinder staff, who verify that the new photo shows the same person as the profile’s display photo.

“The feature allows members to self-authenticate through a series of real-time posed selfies, which are compared to existing profile photos using human-assisted AI technology,” said Tinder.

At the moment it seems the verification process is largely human-led, but could become more software-led in future. The feature is currently “testing in selected markets” but will be available in a wider variety of places as 2020 progresses.

Another feature being introduced is integration with personal safety app Noonlight. This is currently just for users in the US, but if it gathers good feedback we wouldn’t be surprised to see something similar roll out elsewhere.

“Noonlight acts as a silent bodyguard in situations when you’re alone or meeting someone for the first time. Now, through our integration with Tinder, it can serve as a quick backup for daters, helping to deter bad behaviour and helping members meet matches with more confidence,” said Brittany LeComte, the co-founder and CCO of Noonlight.

Meanwhile, the dating platform has said it will soon be launching a comprehensive Safety Centre feature in the US, UK, France and Germany. You can see some screenshots below.

