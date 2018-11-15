Tinder has a new way to boost your immediate chances and it’s called Swipe Surge

Dating app Tinder is hoping to boost users’ chances of scoring a match by sending out alerts during a surge in swipe activity in their locale.

The new Swipe Surge feature will send out a push notification when there’s abnormally high activity nearby. Once the feature is enabled, participating users will jump to the front of the line, increasing their visibility to potential dates.

The app will even show which of their fellow users are currently active and in the market for whatever it is they’re in the market for. The makers of the app say the new Swipe Surge feature will be handy at parties, during music festivals, or while at the beach during Spring Break.

In a press release, the company said the match-making potential goes up by a whopping 250% during the surge in swipe activity, which is big news for those looking to hook up quickly.

It says: “During a Swipe Surge, activity is up to 15x higher! And with that many more people at the party, your match-making potential is increased by 250%, which means you’ll also spark up a new convo with a cutie 33% faster — so keep your witty banter, and your phone charged.”

Tinder says the Swipe Surge can break out any any time and to ensure those push notifications are on in order to learn about it. Effectively, this feature takes a bunch of people who are already looking for a hook-up and gives them a chance to indicate they’re interested in a hook up right at this very minute, in this very place.

“There are times when activity on Tinder naturally surges — you never know what could happen, you just know you don’t want to miss out,” Tinder adds. “Swipe Surge is no ordinary party. It happens during festivals; it happens during Spring Break; it happens when someone screams “open bar” from the rooftop pool party and everyone needs to be “meeting a friend” who’s already inside. It happens any time people in your area are lighting up Tinder. And yes, the possibilities are endless.”

The feature is rolling out on iOS devices in select US cities from today.

Do you think this feature will help users find love? Or is all just a little bit desperate? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.