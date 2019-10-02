Tinder ‘Swipe Night’ COYA TV show is the key to your next match

We’ve known for a while that dating app Tinder was considering making a television show and now the company has surprised us with a trailer for a forthcoming show called Swipe Night.

The interactive, choose your own adventure-style show will enable avid users of the app to decide upon the fate of characters in the show, who’re just hours from the end of the world. For example, you’ll be able to use swipes to help or ignore a stricken character and, judging by the character, choose the method of transports for people in the show.

However, Tinder users should take care with the choices they make as they’ll be added to their profile and could even be used to create future matches within the main app. The four-part series of short episodes debuts on Sunday night, October 6 at 6pm in your locale.

Tinder’s expansion into original video content is notable, with the choose your own adventure theme resembling Netflix’s efforts with Black Mirror’s interactive epsiode Bandersnatch which received mixed reviews.

The short form content is likely to gel well with Tinder’s key audience of 18-25 year olds and adding a new layer to how singles are matched-up.

This isn’t just any old cheap video production either. The series is directed by 23-year-old Karena Evans who is already a bit of a star. She won the 2019 BET award for video doctor of the year and is also Drake’s favourite music video director.

“Dating is all about connection and conversation, and Swipe Night felt like a way to take that to the next level. Our hope is that it will encourage new, organic conversations based on a shared content experience,” said Ravi Mehta, Tinder’s Chief Product Officer.

Here’s the trailer for Swipe Night (sorry for the portrait video), which promises to be a fun experience for all. As a married man I won’t be tuning in, so will someone tell me what happens in the end? Ta.

