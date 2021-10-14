Tinder reckons it’s a good idea to bring a total stranger to your friends’ wedding

Receiving a wedding invite with a “plus one” when you don’t have an obvious dance partner can be daunting, but the dating app Tinder reckons it can help.

The new Plus One feature enables users to seek a date for their next wedding, or make themselves available as a potential suitor for a ceremony or reception.

Tinder is bringing the feature to the Explore section of the app, partly because the mention of the term “plus one” is up 45% in Tinder bios, meaning people are actively on the lookout.

With a huge spate of weddings now taking place as a result of coronavirus restrictions loosening, Tinder reckons there’s gonna be plenty of date seekers and the app could be the ideal place to scope out possible matches.

Given Tinder says it’s responsible for 25% of the newlyweds that met online, it figures ‘why not kickstart those relationships at an actual wedding’. We’re not sure about the wiseness of bringing a total stranger to someone’s wedding, but more power to anyone willing to give it a go. Sage users might try a couple of dates with said suitor rather than just meeting them for the first time in the registry office car park.

Given the nature of their work, we’re sure the Wedding Crashers portrayed by Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson, would be all over this by volunteering themselves for invites. They wouldn’t even have to crash them anymore!

“We know many of our members are looking for a Plus One for their next wedding and we’re excited to now give them a way to do exactly that on Tinder,” said Kyle Miller, VP of Product Innovation at Tinder in a blog post.

The Explore section of the app, which launched in September, enables users to arrange a Lyft for their date, while there are options to meet people based on interests, taste in music, social causes or more. There’s even an ‘Entrepreneurs’ section for career people who’ll end up not having time for each other and palming their kids off on a series of nannies. Right now the Plus One option appears to be US-only.

