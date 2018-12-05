Tinder’s 2018 trends report shows how basic your dating profile is

Tinder has released its first ever ‘Year in Swipe’ trends report for UK-based users and − be warned − it shows you just how, ahem, “basic af” your profile is.
Avocado-loving foodies who love travelling, dogs and coffee, keep scrolling if you fancy playing an uncomfortable game of Tinder Bio Bingo. Brace yourselves…
The terms most commonly mentioned on Tinder profiles:
- Travel
- Music
- Gym
- Drink
- Dogs
- Wine
- Relationship
- Coffee
- Mum
- Beer
- LOL
- Height
- Foodie
The slang terms most commonly mentioned on Tinder profiles:
- Fit
- Funny
- LOL
- Eyes
- Outgoing
- Intelligent
- Foodie
- Babe
The emoji most commonly found on Tinder profiles:
(iOS versions of emoji included, but competing platforms’ of equivalents also apply.)
The foods most commonly mentioned on Tinder profiles:
- Cheese
- Cake
- Chocolate
- Pasta Ice cream
- Sushi
- Burger
- Avocado
- Fries
- Salad
- Seafood
- Guacamole
The most commonly selected Tinder profile ‘Anthems’:
- In My Feelings − Drake
- Sicko Mode − Travis Scott
- Taste − Tyga, Offset
- I Love It − Kanye West, Lil Pump
- Lucid Dreams − Juice Wrld
- Better Now − Post Malone
- Nonstop − Drake
- Sad! − XXXtentacion
- Nice For What − Drake
- God Is A Woman − Ariana Grande
However, before you dive into the Tinder app and edit the hell out of your profile, you should take note of the following − these are the Tinder ‘Top Picks’ tags that attracted the most right swipes this year:
On women’s profiles:
- Entrepreneur
- Adventurer
- Lifesaver/Scholar (tied)
- Firefighter
- Model
On men’s profiles:
- Entrepreneur
- Firefighter
- Lifesaver
- Model
- Scholar/Doctor (tied)
