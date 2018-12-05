Tinder’s 2018 trends report shows how basic your dating profile is

Tinder has released its first ever ‘Year in Swipe’ trends report for UK-based users and − be warned − it shows you just how, ahem, “basic af” your profile is.

Avocado-loving foodies who love travelling, dogs and coffee, keep scrolling if you fancy playing an uncomfortable game of Tinder Bio Bingo. Brace yourselves…

The terms most commonly mentioned on Tinder profiles:

Travel

Music

Gym

Drink

Dogs

Wine

Relationship

Coffee

Mum

Beer

LOL

Height

Foodie

The slang terms most commonly mentioned on Tinder profiles:

Fit

Funny

LOL

Eyes

Outgoing

Intelligent

Foodie

Babe

The emoji most commonly found on Tinder profiles:

(iOS versions of emoji included, but competing platforms’ of equivalents also apply.)

The foods most commonly mentioned on Tinder profiles:

Cheese

Cake

Chocolate

Pasta Ice cream

Sushi

Burger

Avocado

Fries

Salad

Seafood

Guacamole

The most commonly selected Tinder profile ‘Anthems’:

In My Feelings − Drake

Sicko Mode − Travis Scott

Taste − Tyga, Offset

I Love It − Kanye West, Lil Pump

Lucid Dreams − Juice Wrld

Better Now − Post Malone

Nonstop − Drake

Sad! − XXXtentacion

Nice For What − Drake

God Is A Woman − Ariana Grande

However, before you dive into the Tinder app and edit the hell out of your profile, you should take note of the following − these are the Tinder ‘Top Picks’ tags that attracted the most right swipes this year:

On women’s profiles:

Entrepreneur

Adventurer

Lifesaver/Scholar (tied)

Firefighter

Model

On men’s profiles:

Entrepreneur

Firefighter

Lifesaver

Model

Scholar/Doctor (tied)

