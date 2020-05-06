Tinder is adding video dates to ease singles’ lockdown blues

Times are tough for the Tinder connoisseur. The social distancing era rules out going on dates, or physically hooking up with potential partners. Many users probably have a pile of matches stacked up, without the ability to start ploughing through them, if you’ll excuse the expression.

However, Tinder owner Match Group plans to introduce a get-to-know-you tool that could help swipers decide whether a physical date is worth pursuing once a semblance of normality returns. The app is adding one-on-one video chats to the application in response to what it calls a “strong willingness” from users to engage in a little face time with potential matches.

In an announcement during the firm’s most recent earning’s call, Tinder says singles are adjusting to the new climate, with many already opting for video calls on its other platforms. As thus, Tinder will launch live video before the end of June the company says. Details are scarce on how it will actually work, but it’ll probably just involve the inclusion of an invite button within the chat portion of the app.

In a letter to shareholders, the company wrote: “Social distancing has required adaptations and pivots and has impacted our business because the manner in which singles engage with our products and start relationships has quickly evolved. We know that singles are adjusting their behaviours, and many are shifting to having dates virtually via phone or video.

“As daters demonstrated strong willingness to video-date, our product and engineering teams around the world mobilized quickly to deploy one-to-one video chat capabilities on many of our platforms.”

Facebook has also announced plans to add a video component to its Facebook Dating service, so it appears like this is going to be the new normal for virtual daters moving forwards.

