 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Tinder ‘Anthems’ help you find love with your favourite song.

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Sure, that person you matched with on Tinder is cute, but sometimes a person’s music taste says more about them than a carefully selected selfie.

For some people, compatibility is partially about sharing the same musical sensibilities. Years before I became blissfully married, I broke up with a girl who insulted Weezer, for instance. It could never go anywhere after that.

Which is why many date-seekers will be happy to learn Tinder is now letting users add an “Anthem” to their profile page, which could help you emit the pheromones to like-minded music fans. It could also at as a giant red flag if an otherwise normal looking Kid Rock fan is trying to lure you in to swiping right though their ‘southern charm’.

The new Music Mode will showcase the person’s Anthem when you swipe onto their profile, maybe hastening the swiping process if audio is turned on. Tinder advises users to choose a song “that defines them inside and out,” so the idea is to give a potential match an idea of what you’re all about.

You might like…

Best laptop 2021: Top 10 laptops you can buy

Best laptop 2021: Top 10 laptops you can buy

Gemma Ryles 1 month ago
Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: Surfshark wins Best VPN

Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: Surfshark wins Best VPN

Alastair Stevenson 2 months ago
Best VPN 2021: Top 7 VPN options for security and streaming

Best VPN 2021: Top 7 VPN options for security and streaming

K.G. Orphanides 10 months ago

Users will have to link their Spotify account in order to access the Music Mode and from here you’ll be able to find matches who’re into the same artists. It’s already having an impact for those embracing the Music Mode feature, according to a Tinder blog post on Thursday.

“About 40% of all Gen Z members globally have already added Anthems to their profiles and when they do, they see a nearly 10% increase in matches,” the company writes. “Music Mode builds on the natural ties between music and human connection by letting members find others through their love of the same tunes, all while creating a party-like atmosphere that makes their Sunday night Tinder sesh more fun.”

Music Mode is the latest addition to the Explore tab, which gives people the opportunity to explore matches by potential interests.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.