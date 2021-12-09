Tinder ‘Anthems’ help you find love with your favourite song.

Sure, that person you matched with on Tinder is cute, but sometimes a person’s music taste says more about them than a carefully selected selfie.

For some people, compatibility is partially about sharing the same musical sensibilities. Years before I became blissfully married, I broke up with a girl who insulted Weezer, for instance. It could never go anywhere after that.

Which is why many date-seekers will be happy to learn Tinder is now letting users add an “Anthem” to their profile page, which could help you emit the pheromones to like-minded music fans. It could also at as a giant red flag if an otherwise normal looking Kid Rock fan is trying to lure you in to swiping right though their ‘southern charm’.

The new Music Mode will showcase the person’s Anthem when you swipe onto their profile, maybe hastening the swiping process if audio is turned on. Tinder advises users to choose a song “that defines them inside and out,” so the idea is to give a potential match an idea of what you’re all about.

Users will have to link their Spotify account in order to access the Music Mode and from here you’ll be able to find matches who’re into the same artists. It’s already having an impact for those embracing the Music Mode feature, according to a Tinder blog post on Thursday.

“About 40% of all Gen Z members globally have already added Anthems to their profiles and when they do, they see a nearly 10% increase in matches,” the company writes. “Music Mode builds on the natural ties between music and human connection by letting members find others through their love of the same tunes, all while creating a party-like atmosphere that makes their Sunday night Tinder sesh more fun.”

Music Mode is the latest addition to the Explore tab, which gives people the opportunity to explore matches by potential interests.