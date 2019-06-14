Time to stock up! eBay’s flash sale can get you 10% off everything for the next 36 hours

eBay is brightening up what’s been a soggy June with a limited-time flash sale, where you can bag yourself massive discounts on Surface Laptops, vacuum cleaners, speakers − and plenty more. But you’ll need to move quickly, with the sale ending on Saturday night.

The bargain bonanza kicks off at 12pm BST on Friday, June 14, and ends promptly at 11.59pm on Saturday, June 15.

To knock 10% off the price of the entire range of tech products listed on eBay, all you need to do is use the code PRICEWIN at the checkout. However, it gets better − play your cards right and you can bag yourself a way bigger saving.

That’s because certain products are already heavily discounted. For instance, you can purchase the excellent Microsoft Surface Laptop for just £809.1 − 47% less than the £1529 you’d usually have to pay.

eBay offers available now:

House of Marley Bluetooth speakers are also down by more than 40%, and you can get around half off Hoover vacuum cleaners.

Before you get involved though, there are a few things you need to know. In order to get involved, you need to be 18 years of age or older, and registered on eBay.co.uk with a UK address. Your shipping address also has to be a UK address.

There’s also a minimum spend of £50, the maximum discount you can get with the 10% off code is £100, and you can redeem the code a maximum of three times.

With so many amazing deals up for grabs, there’s something for everyone in eBay’s massive tech sale. Just be sure to use the code PRICEWIN to grab your discount at the checkout.

