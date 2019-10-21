Time to start saving – Three upcoming Steam sale dates have leaked

Details for three upcoming Steam sales have seemingly leaked online, unveiling the themes and dates of each respective sales period.

Steam Sales are a time for PC gamers to rejoice, reducing thousands of games with excessive discounts throughout. Whether you’re looking for a blockbuster, indie darling or something else entirely, you’re bound to find the perfect deal.

According to the leak, the closest occasion is the spooky Halloween Sale which will commence on October 28 before concluding on November 1. We imagine this will include plenty of thrillers and survival horror experiences such as beloved classics and more recent efforts.

This will be followed by the Autumn Sale (November 26 – December 3) and Winter Sale (December 19 – January 2) respectively, all of which should give players hunting for bargains plentiful reasons to rejoice. Nothing better than a Steam Sale on Christmas morning.

None of these dates have been officially confirmed, although apparently come from “multiple developers [who] posted it in multiple places despite Valve asking otherwise, but you know how that goes,” according to Steam Database who itself shared the dates in question.

Steam was the dominant digital storefront for PC gaming for roughly a decade, but in recent years has begun to see competition in the sector. Epic Games, who have risen to the top thanks to Fortnite’s massive success, now has its own launcher with a range of exclusives including Borderlands 3, Control and others.

The company also offers free titles on a regular basis which are yours to keep forever once added to an account. There’s no strings attached, and this is more than enough for some consumers to sign up and join the growing ecosystem. Publishers such as Ubisoft, Bethesda and EA also have their own launchers, purely so they make a larger profit on each purchase.

We’ll be sure to share further information on the upcoming trio of Steam Sales once they’re officially confirmed by Valve. Judging by past leaks, we imagine the above dates are more or less accurate.

