Time is running out on this fantastic deal for the latest Tile Mate Bluetooth tracker

Never lose your keys again with this incredible offer from Amazon’s Spring Sale – getting you a four-pack of Tile Mate Bluetooth trackers for just £35.99.

Down from the usual price of £54.99, you can pocket a swish £19 saving for today only. The new Tile Mate received a high 9/10 rating here at Trusted Reviews, meaning that it’s one of the best Bluetooth trackers that money can buy, but with this discount on top, it’s an absolute steal.

Acting like a Godsend for anyone who’s ever lost their wallet or keys, the Tile Mate truly is a game-changing device. Once clipped to a prized possession, you won’t ever have to worry about losing that item again.

All you have to do is run through the easy-to-follow setup via the Tile app and hey presto, your Tile Mate will be up and running, letting you locate the device at a moments notice.

When it’s in close range, the Tile Mate’s speaker can be activated by simply utilising the dedicated app on your phone. Alternatively, if your phone has done a runner, just press down on the Tile Mate and it’ll give your phone a call. Sounds easy, right? Well, the Tile Mate’s best feature actually comes to light when it’s a serious distance away.

In his review for the Tile Mate, Richard Easton explains: “Things get a little more sophisticated when you enlist the help of other Tile users to discover a lost item. If you list a Tile as missing in the app, any other Tile user can anonymously help to locate it by walking within range of it. You’ll then receive a notification and email to indicate the item has been found and the last known location. It’s this crowdsourcing that makes the Tile the ultimate ‘thing’ finder.”

Saving you from a ton of stress, the Tile Mate almost pays for itself. Just be sure to pick up your four-pack before the deal is done.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.