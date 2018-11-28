Time to go crazy with this phenomenal 15% off sale on eBay

Who said the Black Friday sale has to end? Time to save a whopping 15% across a range of goods throughout eBay including video game consoles and laptops.

Keeping the Black Friday spirit alive and well, for the next two days you save 15% across eBay with the code PRESENTS, giving you a second chance to do all your Christmas shopping early and for a sizeable discount.

While the code doesn’t apply to all products listed on eBay, it does cover a whole range of items spanning furniture, computers, smart watches and more – the choice is almost endless.

Taking a look at just a few examples, you begin to get the picture of just how amazing this sale is – and you definitely don’t want to miss out. For instance, the PSVR Starter Kit with Astro Bot: Rescue Mission – which went for the already discounted price of £169.99 during Black Friday – can now be had for a measly £161.50.

If you’re after a video game console, then you might want to sit down. You can get a PS4 Slim with Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Fifa 19, Fornite Deep Freeze Edition, a headset and three months of PlayStation Plus, all for just £296.65. How’s that for a slice of fried gold?

Diving into the world of LEGO, Hogwarts School, which usually goes for the RRP of £89.99, can be picked up in the sale for the low price of only £71.39. That’s a massive £12.60 saving which, given just how pricey some LEGO sets can be, goes a long way to making someone’s Christmas extra special.

Just remember, this fantastic eBay sale will end tomorrow at midnight so don’t wait around for too long otherwise that present you had your eye on could be gone before you know it.

