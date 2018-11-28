Time to go crazy with this phenomenal 15% off sale on eBay

Who said the Black Friday sale has to end? Time to save a whopping 15% across a range of goods throughout eBay including video game consoles and laptops.
Keeping the Black Friday spirit alive and well, for the next two days you save 15% across eBay with the code PRESENTS, giving you a second chance to do all your Christmas shopping early and for a sizeable discount.
Massive 15% off eBay Sale
PSVR Starter Kit with Astro Bot: Rescue Mission
PSVR Starter Kit with Astro Bot: Rescue Mission
PSVR offers one of the best ways to get into VR gaming and the starter kit, coupled with the fantastic Astro Bot: Rescue Mission, can be yours for the low price of just £161.50 – cheaper than it was during Black Friday.
Sony PS4 with FIFA 19, COD Black Ops 4, Fortnite, a Pro4-40 Headset and a 90-day PS Plus Membership
Sony PS4 with FIFA 19, COD Black Ops 4, Fortnite, a Pro4-40 Headset and a 90-day PS Plus Membership
This bargain speaks for itself, bagging you a PS4 Slim with three fantastic games, a headset and 90-day PS Plus membership, all for under £300.
LEGO Harry Potter – Hogwarts School
LEGO Harry Potter – Hogwarts School
Time to live our your dreams of attending Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry with this fantastic LEGO set – now for the unbelievably low price of just £71.39.
While the code doesn’t apply to all products listed on eBay, it does cover a whole range of items spanning furniture, computers, smart watches and more – the choice is almost endless.
Related: Post Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals
Taking a look at just a few examples, you begin to get the picture of just how amazing this sale is – and you definitely don’t want to miss out. For instance, the PSVR Starter Kit with Astro Bot: Rescue Mission – which went for the already discounted price of £169.99 during Black Friday – can now be had for a measly £161.50.
If you’re after a video game console, then you might want to sit down. You can get a PS4 Slim with Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Fifa 19, Fornite Deep Freeze Edition, a headset and three months of PlayStation Plus, all for just £296.65. How’s that for a slice of fried gold?
Massive 15% off eBay Sale
PSVR Starter Kit with Astro Bot: Rescue Mission
PSVR Starter Kit with Astro Bot: Rescue Mission
PSVR offers one of the best ways to get into VR gaming and the starter kit, coupled with the fantastic Astro Bot: Rescue Mission, can be yours for the low price of just £161.50 – cheaper than it was during Black Friday.
Sony PS4 with FIFA 19, COD Black Ops 4, Fortnite, a Pro4-40 Headset and a 90-day PS Plus Membership
Sony PS4 with FIFA 19, COD Black Ops 4, Fortnite, a Pro4-40 Headset and a 90-day PS Plus Membership
This bargain speaks for itself, bagging you a PS4 Slim with three fantastic games, a headset and 90-day PS Plus membership, all for under £300.
LEGO Harry Potter – Hogwarts School
LEGO Harry Potter – Hogwarts School
Time to live our your dreams of attending Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry with this fantastic LEGO set – now for the unbelievably low price of just £71.39.
Diving into the world of LEGO, Hogwarts School, which usually goes for the RRP of £89.99, can be picked up in the sale for the low price of only £71.39. That’s a massive £12.60 saving which, given just how pricey some LEGO sets can be, goes a long way to making someone’s Christmas extra special.
Just remember, this fantastic eBay sale will end tomorrow at midnight so don’t wait around for too long otherwise that present you had your eye on could be gone before you know it.
More Post Black Friday & Cyber Monday content
- Argos Black Friday
- John Lewis Black Friday
- Currys PC World Black Friday
- Black Friday SIM only deals
- Black Friday TVs
The best Black Friday deals still going
Samsung Galaxy S9 – Stellar 30GB data deal
Samsung Galaxy S9 – Stellar 30GB data deal
The excellent Galaxy S9 with 30GB (up from 25GB) of data, 3 months of BT Sports and 6 months of Apple Music on EE. Fantastic value.
Apple iPhone Xr 64GB Blue – Unmissable 100GB Black Friday deal (use code TRUSTED10)
Apple iPhone Xr 64GB Blue – Unmissable 100GB Black Friday deal (use code TRUSTED10)
This is the bargain of Black Friday and not to be missed. An iPhone XR for £36 a month and 100GB of data? Yes, please. Use our exclusive code TRUSTED10 to save £10 on the upfront.
Three SIM Only Black Friday Deal – Unlimited data, calls, texts and roaming included
Three SIM Only Black Friday Deal – Unlimited data, calls, texts and roaming included
Three's phenomenal best ever Black Friday SIM only deal.
We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.