Tim Cook: You’ll wonder how you lived without AR

Apple is yet to launch its first augmented reality hardware product, but it won’t be long until you can’t imagine life without AR, according to CEO Tim Cook.

In an Q&A session with students at a university in Naples, Italy, where Cook has received an honorary degree, he compared the future impact of AR to the profound change brought about by the internet.

Yep, he went there.

Cook said that in years to come, people will wonder how they ever lived their life without augmented reality superimposed on the real world.

Responding to a question from a student, he said (via MacRumors): “I’m super excited about augmented reality. Because I think that we’ve had a great conversation here today, but if we could augment that with something from the virtual world, it would have arguably been even better. So I think that if you, and this will happen clearly not too long from now, if you look back at a point in time, you know, zoom out to the future and look back, you’ll wonder how you led your life without augmented reality. Just like today, we wonder, how did people like me grow up without the internet. And so I think it could be that profound, and it’s not going to be profound overnight…”

Cook was speaking at the Università Degli Studi di Napoli Federico II where he was honoured with a Degree in Innovation and International Management.

Apple is thought to be putting the finishing touches on its first wearable mixed reality product. The current thinking is Apple may preview the headset in the early part of 2023 before a release to the public later that year.

Recent reporting from Bloomberg suggested the first of three devices in the pipeline may be called the ‘Apple Reality Pro’, running on the realityOS operating system. The reliable Apple reporter Mark Gurman reckons it will run on the M2 chip and provide AR and VR content.