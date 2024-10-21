Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Tim Cook vows Apple Intelligence will be the best, if not the first

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Apple Intelligence technology will begin a staged roll out later this month and, if you’re anything like Apple CEO Tim Cook, it’s going to “profoundly” change your life.

Of course, you’re not like Apple CEO Tim Cook because he’s speaking as the man with the greatest vested interest in Apple Intelligence being a success.

However, Cook is so confident about the impact Apple Intelligence is going to make, he’s likening the advent of the technology to the touchscreen on the iPhone or the click wheel on the iPod. That’s a bold statement, Mr. Cook.

“It’s changed my life. It really has,” Cook told the Wall Street Journal. “I think we’ll look back and it will be one of these air pockets that happened to get you on a different technology curve.”

The interview doesn’t get into the nitty gritty of what about the experience has made life with Apple Intelligence so “profoundly different” although Cook has previously said he uses the feature to summarise his emails, among other things.

iPhone, iPad and Mac owners with compatible devices are unlikely to see that profound change overnight. iOS 18.1 will arrive on October 28, according to multiple reports, but it’ll only bring a select few Apple Intelligence features with the big hitters being saved for later in the year and into 2025.

Cook admits Apple is playing catch-up with rivals with generative AI (its version of which is called Apple Intelligence), but says it isn’t about being the first, it’s about being the best.

The WSJ says, in its interview, Cook continuously reiterated the words: “Not first, but best.”

He added: “If we can only do one, there’s no doubt around here. If you talk to 100 people, 100 of them would tell you: It’s about being the best.”

It’s an attitude Apple has often taken throughout its modern history. It wasn’t the first to the portable digital music player, but the iPod became eponymous with the category, for example. Will Apple Intelligence see the company repeat history?

