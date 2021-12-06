 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Tile’s new owner sells location data to ‘virtually anyone’ – report

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The would-be new owner of Tile – the company that makes the hugely popular Bluetooth item trackers – has been accused of selling location data to “virtually anyone.”

A report from The Markup, which will be of grave concern to millions of Tile owners, quotes former employees at the Life360 company, which plans announced its intentions to buy Tile just two weeks ago.

Life360 is a location sharing application designed for families, but today’s report says the company is willing to sell data from its 33 million customers to anyone “who wants to buy it”.

The sourcing is backed up by two former staffers at ‘location data brokers’ Cuebiq and X-Mode. A former employee at the latter said Life360’s data was among the most valuable sources out there. The report says there are up to a dozen of these companies purchasing data revealing families’ and childrens’ whereabouts from Life360.

One of the former Life360 employees said the company doesn’t make much effort to reduce the precision of its data or hash information in order to protect the privacy of individual users.

In a statement issued to The Markup, CEO Chris Hulls said: “We have no means to confirm or deny the accuracy” of whether the company’s data is among the most prominent sources in the location tracking industry. However, he added that the sale of data helps to keep its services free to use for many of its customers. He wouldn’t not disclose the names of the companies the company sold data to.

He said in the emailed statement: “We see data as an important part of our business model that allows us to keep the core Life360 services free for the majority of our users, including features that have improved driver safety and saved numerous lives.”

You might like…

Apple AirTag Review

Apple AirTag Review

Max Parker 7 months ago
Apple AirTags: Everything you need to know about the Tile rival

Apple AirTags: Everything you need to know about the Tile rival

Max Parker 7 months ago
Apple AirTags vs Tile: How the Bluetooth item trackers compare

Apple AirTags vs Tile: How the Bluetooth item trackers compare

Chris Smith 8 months ago

The company’s privacy policy is quite clear on the fact that some location data may be shared with (i.e. sold to) other companies. The policy states the company “may also share your information with third parties in a form that does not reasonably identify you directly. These third parties may use the de-identified information for any purpose.”

The Tile takeover has not been rubber-stamped yet but its definitely something to be aware of once the deal goes through. Hulls says there is are no plans to flog data from Tile devices, but it’s certainly a case of keeping a watching eye on this story.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.