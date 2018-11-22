Tile tracker prices slashed by up to 51% for Black Friday

The prices of the Tile Sport and Tile Style have just been slashed on Amazon, which means now’s a great time to bag yourself a Bluetooth tracker that could help you keep a hold of… everything else you happen to pick up this Black Friday. For more deals like this, take a look at our Black Friday 2018 UK deals roundup page.



The Tile Sport and Tile Style would usually set you back £29.99 each, but if you move fast you can pick them up for just £14.69 − that’s a 51% reduction. Two packs and combo packs, which usually cost £49.99, have also been reduced and are currently available for £25.99 − a 48% reduction.

Whatever you do, don’t splash out on a four-pack. These haven’t been reduced, so you’d be paying way over the odds.

The champagne-coloured Style tracker is the fashion-first option, coming etched with gold, while the graphite-coloured Sport offers a texturised dark slate finish that should provide added durability.

When they were first released last year, we wrote: “The duo feature a handful of hardware upgrades over predecessors the Tile Mate and Tile Slim, including a “doubled” Bluetooth range of up to 200ft and improved waterproofing – the pair are now IP68 certified, so can be submerged in up to 1.5m of water for as long as 60 minutes.

“But it’s on the software side where things get really interesting, as the new trackers come with support for both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.”

