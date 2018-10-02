Tile Pro: New top-end Bluetooth tracker features a replaceable battery

Tile is back with a pair of new Bluetooth trackers that boast better range and replaceable batteries, alongside a new premium service that adds a wealth of additional features to the existing Tile infrastructure.

Read on for everything you need to know about the new trio of products.

Tile Pro 2018

Last year we tested the Tile Sport and Tile Style − Tile’s “most powerful trackers” at the time − to find out just what the flagship Tile experience brings to the table. Now the company has taken things up a notch with the even more powerful new Tile Pro.

It looks as though Tile has consolidated the Sport and Style that made up the 2017 Tile Pro series, which means this year’s top Tile is a single product.

The Tile Pro boasts a black plastic on silver metal finish (rather than the black-on-black of last year’s Tile Sport). A white-on-silver version also comes in multi-packs (pricing below).

On the inside, the Pro’s range has been extended to a theoretical maximum of 300ft (up from 200ft on last year’s models), while the speaker is now twice as loud as the one found on the smaller, more conservative Tile Mate. The biggest advancement, however, is the addition of a battery door.

Tile’s EMEA Sales Director, Peter Groom, explained that the company had spent the last 18 months in research and development, engineering its new Tiles to accommodate a removable battery, one of the most-requested features from the platform’s extensive user base.

This side-steps the existing reTile programme, that lets customers exchange their existing, sealed Tiles after the year-long integrated battery has been exhausted, for the latest equivalent version of their tracker at a reduced price.

Adding a user-removable battery does mean that the Tile Pro drops its predecessor’s IP68 dust and water resistance down to IP65 certification, but battery life remains as strong as ever, at around a year, and now you can simply replace it yourself when it’s running low.

As for pricing, Tile Pro is available in a single pack for £30, a twin pack for £50 or a four-pack for £90. You can get a single or double pack of black Tile Pros or a combo back with one black and one white Tile Pro or two of each.

Tile Mate 2018

Alongside the new flagship tracker, the Tile Mate also receives a notable upgrade with a range of up to 150ft and a user-removable battery of its own.

Similarly to the 2017 Mate, a single Tile will sell for £20 while a four-pack costs £55. A combo pack that includes two new Tile Mates and two Tile Slims sells for £65 too.

Tile Premium

Users can already manage their existing Tile trackers, easily add more and share Tiles with another user, but the company is now introducing a new premium service that centres around six additional exclusive features. These are:

Smart Alerts – Previously your phone would warn you when it dropped out of range of a connected Tile but with Smart Alerts the service will adapt to your movement patterns, using data points like common/frequent journeys to only notify you when it thinks you’ve unintentionally moved out of range of a connected Tile when you didn’t mean to.

Location History – Users will be able to see an independent location history for each of their Tiles for up to 30 days at a time.

Sharing your Tile – Presently, Tile owners can share their trackers with one other user at a time, but subscribers to Tile Premium can share their Tiles with an unlimited number of users.

Extended guarantee – Tile is extending the one-year guarantee that comes with each Tile tracker out the box to three years for Tile Premium subscribers. This covers every Tile associated with your account, not just an individual Tile at a time.

Premium customer care text line – You can already email Tile customer support when you have questions or issues with your Tile trackers but Premium members can also make use of a standalone text line for direct contact.

Free replacement battery – Premium customers will be able to grab a free replacement battery each year for each of their Tiles at no extra cost.

Speaking of cost, Tile Premium is priced at £3 a month or £30 a year.

Are you tempted by Tile’s new offerings? Share your thoughts with us on Twitter @TrustedReviews.