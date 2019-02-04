Tile Pro Deal: Never lose your keys again with this 25% discount

Always misplacing your wallet? Or maybe you can’t find your keys? Time for a change with this limited time 25% discount on a four-pack of Tile Style Pro Bluetooth trackers.

Usually going for £89.99, a four-pack of Tile Style Pros – including two black and two white variations – can now be had for just £67.49, cheaper than it was during Black Friday.

Best Tile Style Pro Deal Tile Style Pro Series (2018) 4 Pack, Black and White Pick up a four pack of Tile Style Pro bluetooth trackers for just £67.49 – 25% off the usual price and cheaper than they were during Black Friday.

Taking on mankind’s forgetfulness in an ingenious way, the Tile Pro is one of those products that you’ll wish someone had invented years ago. Simply attach the Tile Pro to one of your prized possessions and if it ever disappears from your sight, simply use your phone to activate the Tile Pro’s speaker, and it’ll keep chiming until you find it. Similarly, if you ever lose your phone, just push down on the Tile Pro and the phone will start ringing, even if it’s on silent.

The Tile Pro’s best feature comes to light however then there’s a much greater distance between yourself and the device in question. In our review for the Tile Pro, Richard Easton explains:

“Things get a little more sophisticated when you enlist the help of other Tile users to discover a lost item. If you list a Tile as missing in the app, any other Tile user can anonymously help to locate it by walking within range of it. You’ll then receive a notification and email to indicate the item has been found and the last known location. It’s this crowdsourcing that makes the Tile the ultimate “thing” finder.”

Best Tile Style Pro Deal Tile Style Pro Series (2018) 4 Pack, Black and White Pick up a four pack of Tile Style Pro bluetooth trackers for just £67.49 – 25% off the usual price and cheaper than they were during Black Friday.

Unlike the Tile Mate, the Tile Pro now has a replaceable battery so you’ll never have to worry about the tracker running out of juice. At the lowest price they’ve ever been, the Tile Style Pro four-pack is sure to sell out fast. Just be sure to nab yours before that happens.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK