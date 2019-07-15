Tile Pro Deal: Save 42% world’s best Bluetooth ‘thing’ finger

How much would your morning routine speed up if you can could easily lay your hands on your keys and wallet and phone? The Tile Pro Bluetooth trackers are a great way to hunt down those lost items and quickly quell that fear you might have lost an important personal item.

There’s hardly ever been a better time to pick up a Til Pro 2 pack with a 42% discount at Amazon as part of the Prime Day festivities.

These are Tile’s most rugged trackers yet, designed to withstand a rough and tumble lifestyle. Unlike previous versions ,they also come with a replaceable battery good for 12-months at a time, so you won’t have to buy another tracker when the battery runs out.

The trackers pair brilliantly with the companion app that lets you summon the jingle from the Tile Pro’s extra loud speaker with a single tap, while pressing the button on the tracker it yourself will call your phone and ensure it rings even it’s on silent.

In our review of the Tile Pro, we awarded high praise and a 4.5/5 star score. Our reviewer wrote: “It’s pretty rare that an otherwise great product is hampered by a single flaw. It’s rarer still that that flaw will get fixed in a new version. But this is exactly the case with the new Tile Pro and Tile Mate.

Related: Amazon Prime Day US

“The lack of a replaceable battery made recommending the old models difficult, and the built-in expiration date meant I never wanted to gift them. Now, with replaceable batteries, both models are great purchases. Which model you choose will depend entirely on your needs.”

Should you opt for the Tile Pro you can also sign up for the Tile Premium service which will warn you if you leave the house without one of your tracked items. You’ll also become part of the world’s largest lost and found community.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More