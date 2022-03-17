Tile follows Apple AirTags with new anti-stalking features

While Apple has been copping most of the flack for reported incidences of stalking using item-trackers, this isn’t an AirTags only problem.

Apple has issued a few software updates to shore up defences against illicit use and now Tile, the company synonymous with the sector, has making it harder for potential stalkers and thieves.

The “Scan and Secure” update is now rolling out for the the companion iOS and Android apps. The update will perform a scan for Tile trackers (or Tile-enabled devices) that may be travelling with you.

The company advises you’re on the move when you’re performing the scan, which takes around ten minutes. Tile advises that people take the belongings they most often travel with (like a jacket, backpack, pushchair, etc.) to achieve the best results and the best chance of finding something planted upon you.

In announcing the feature, Tile said: “If you are concerned about unwanted tracking, Scan and Secure is a simple tool you can use to determine if there are unknown Tiles or Tile-enabled devices traveling with you. You don’t need to have a Tile account or be part of the Tile Network in order to use this feature.”

The company continued: “Scan and Secure is Tile’s first step towards giving people more control over their safety and we are committed to continuing to advance this feature going forward. We’ll work with experts and advocacy organisations on an ongoing basis to further evolve our safety features and ensure we keep privacy and safety at the forefront of everything we do.”

As is often the case, Apple’s entry into a sector brings greater scrutiny and the company has been on the receiving end of plenty of criticism since AirTags arrived last summer. The company has added plenty of anti-stalking features, including an “unknown item” scanner that look to discover trackers that may have been planted on the user’s person.